Robert Lewandowski and his team-mates have an easy game against Young Boys Keystone

Young Boys also concede a clear defeat in their second appearance in the Champions League. The Bernese go down 0:5 in Barcelona.

SDA

And then the ball suddenly bounces in front of Ebrima Colley's feet. The Gambian attacker has more space and time in the Barcelona penalty area than opposing strikers usually have. This seems to surprise the 24-year-old himself, and he fails completely to finish and the ball rolls wide of the goal and out of play.

It was YB's golden chance in the 31st minute to get back into the game out of nowhere. The Bernese were only 1-0 down at this point and could perhaps have created some uncertainty for their opponents with an equalizer. But instead of 1:1, it was suddenly 0:3 for the visitors six minutes later.

The home team briefly went into a frenzy with a double strike. It was thanks to goalkeeper Marvin Keller that the deficit was not even higher at the break. But even the saves of the 22-year-old, who was making his debut in the top flight after good performances in qualifying, were of little use when the front line was so unsettled.

Inadequate at set-pieces

Coach Patrick Rahmen had called for an energetic performance in the run-up to the game. The 55-year-old knew that the task at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium would not be easy. Because Barcelona had two things to make up for. The Spaniards had lost 2-1 to Monaco in the first round of the Champions League and last weekend suffered their first defeat in the league after seven consecutive victories.

Rahmen wanted his team to be combative, close down the spaces and thus curb the creativity of their opponents' top stars. However, this plan began to crack in the 8th minute when those same top stars played a series of direct passes through the YB defense. Torres to Yamal, Yamal to Raphinha, Raphinha to Lewandowski. This showed the class of the opponent.

The next goals came from set-pieces. First, the Bernese missed a short corner kick, then Hadjam lost the header duel against Martinez after a free kick from a similar position. The defender was also sought out and found from a corner shortly after the break, and Lewandowski converted his delivery into the middle to make it 4:0.

Monteiro twice unlucky

The game, which was decided early on, turned into a spectacle in which the Barça players celebrated their ball skills. Lamine Yamal, just 17 years old, played particularly well, giving Jaouen Hadjam an evening he is unlikely to forget in a hurry given the many changes of direction.

The Bernese were not granted anything on this evening. Joël Monteiro only hit the crossbar with one of the rare quick forays forward and shortly before the end, his supposed consolation goal was disallowed for offside. In between, Camara scored an unfortunate own goal to make the final score 0:5.

This leaves the Bernese without any points after two rounds of the Champions League and with a goal difference of 0:8. And the next task will hardly be any easier: On October 23, Inter Milan will visit the Wankdorf in Bern.

Telegram and ranking:

FC Barcelona - Young Boys 5:0 (3:0)

45'097 spectators. - SR Lambrechts. - Goals: 8. Lewandowski 1:0. 34. Raphinha 2:0. 37. Martínez 3:0. 51. Lewandowski 4:0. 81. Camara (own goal) 5:0.

FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsi (64. Fort), Martínez (84. Cuenca), Balde; Casadó, Pedri (64. Fati); Lamine Yamal (75. de Jong), Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski (75. Víctor).

Young Boys: Keller; Blum (58. Athekame), Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Lauper; Monteiro, Imeri (82. Lakomy), Ugrinic (58. Niasse), Colley (73. Virginius); Itten (73. Ganvoula).

Remarks: Cautions: 36 Colley, 40 Ugrinic.

Ranking: 1. Borussia Dortmund 2/6 (10:1). 2. Brest 2/6 (6:1). 3. Bayer Leverkusen 2/6 (5-0). 4. Inter Milan 2/4 (4-0). 4. Manchester City 2/4 (4-0). 6. Sparta Prague 2/4 (4-1). 7. Sporting Lisbon 2/4 (3-1). 8. Arsenal 2/4 (2-0). 9. Bayern Munich 1/3 (9-2). 10. Aston Villa 1/3 (3-0). 11th Juventus Turin 1/3 (3-1). 11th Liverpool 1/3 (3-1). 11th Real Madrid 1/3 (3-1). 14 Atlético Madrid 1/3 (2-1). 14. Benfica Lisbon 1/3 (2-1). 14 Monaco 1/3 (2-1). 17th FC Barcelona 2/3 (6-2). 18. Paris Saint-Germain 2/3 (1-2). 19. Celtic Glasgow 2/3 (6:8). 20. Bologna 1/1 (0-0). 20. Shakhtar Donetsk 1/1 (0-0). 22nd Atalanta Bergamo 1/1 (0-0). 23. PSV Eindhoven 2/1 (2:4). 23rd VfB Stuttgart 2/1 (2:4). 25th RB Leipzig 1/0 (1-2). 25. Sturm Graz 1/0 (1-2). 27 Girona 1/0 (0:1). 28 Lille 1/0 (0:2). 29 FC Brugge 1/0 (0-3). 30. Feyenoord Rotterdam 1/0 (0:4). 31 Dinamo Zagreb 1/0 (2:9). 32nd AC Milan 2/0 (1:4). 33. Red Star Belgrade 2/0 (1:6). 34. Salzburg 2/0 (0:7). 35 Slovan Bratislava 2/0 (1:9). 36. Young Boys 2/0 (0:8).

SDA