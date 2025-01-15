A Swiss woman has died in an accident in Colombia. According to the local authorities, the 56-year-old fell into a river near the village of Minca in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta on Tuesday and drowned.
The river had risen sharply due to recent rainfall, which may have contributed to the incident, according to the authorities.
Swiss embassy in contact with local authorities
Minca is a popular tourist destination in Colombia. The Swiss woman was wearing swimwear on the trip, as photos in local media showed.
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is aware of the case described, as it announced on Wednesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Swiss embassy in the Colombian capital Bogotá is in contact with the relevant local authorities.
Further investigations are underway, according to the FDFA.