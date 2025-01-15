A 56-year-old Swiss woman drowned in this raging river in Colombia. Bild: X, Bomberos Popayán

A Swiss woman has died in an accident in Colombia. According to local authorities, the 56-year-old drowned in a river.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 56-year-old Swiss woman has died in an accident in Colombia.

According to local authorities, she drowned in a river that had risen sharply due to recent rainfall.

The Swiss embassy is in contact with the local authorities about the incident. Show more

A Swiss woman has died in an accident in Colombia. According to the local authorities, the 56-year-old fell into a river near the village of Minca in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta on Tuesday and drowned.

The river had risen sharply due to recent rainfall, which may have contributed to the incident, according to the authorities.

Swiss embassy in contact with local authorities

Minca is a popular tourist destination in Colombia. The Swiss woman was wearing swimwear on the trip, as photos in local media showed.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is aware of the case described, as it announced on Wednesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Swiss embassy in the Colombian capital Bogotá is in contact with the relevant local authorities.

Further investigations are underway, according to the FDFA.