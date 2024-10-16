Luca and Christina Hänni became parents to a daughter in summer 2024. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Henning Kaiser

Luca and Christina Hänni would like help looking after their little daughter. But they are not looking for a nanny.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christina and Luca Hänni are looking for help looking after their little daughter.

However, they do not have a nanny job to offer.

Christina and Luca Hänni became parents for the first time in the summer. Luca travels a lot for work and Christina would also like to return to work after her baby break. The professional dancer also works as an influencer.

However, Christina's work from home with the baby is more time-consuming than expected. "I just realize that it's getting really difficult." That's why the new parents are looking for family support, she says in her podcast.

As a result, Luca and Christina are overwhelmed by numerous requests for a nanny job. A misunderstanding. "We don't have a nanny job to offer," the 34-year-old now denies on Instagram.

"There's no shame in asking for help"

"We explained what we meant in more detail in the podcast. But the thing is that people read the headlines of press articles that picked up on it. And this 'Hänni is looking for a nanny' naturally implied that we had a classic nanny job to offer."

It's more about relieving the pressure for an hour here and there so that Christina can feed the washing machine and answer emails.

"We're not overwhelmed, nor have we not thought about this with the child," the young mother clarifies, defending herself against online hostility.