Deadly drama off Mallorca: a luxury yacht more than 20 meters long rams into a fishing boat and just keeps going. The son of a wealthy German family is said to have been at the wheel.

Andreas Fischer

A luxury yacht crashes over a fishing boat, one man dies: Following the fatal yacht drama in Mallorca, a German millionaire's son is now the focus of the investigation. As the Mallorcan newspaper "Ultima Hora" reports, it is said to be the 35-year-old heir to a supermarket chain.

The man is said to have been at the helm of the yacht La Luna on the night of the accident and fled after the collision with the fishing boat. He has since been summoned by the Spanish Guardia Civil homicide squad. The man, who refused to testify, is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter.

Hectic clean-up after the night of the accident

Meanwhile, further details about the case have emerged. Using GPS data, the police were able to establish beyond doubt that the "La Luna" was at the scene of the accident at the time of the collision. The authorities consider claims by the crew that they did not notice the crash to be implausible.

Eyewitnesses reported that the 20-metre-long yacht had been cleaned frantically and hastily before it could be sealed by the Guardia Civil. Numerous champagne glasses were also thrown into the harbor basin.

The police are now investigating whether attempts were made to remove the traces of a night of partying. Among other things, they are hoping for clues from a cell phone that the officers found on board. Surveillance camera footage is also being analyzed.