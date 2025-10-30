It was supposed to be a luxurious dream trip around Australia - but for Suzanne Rees, the 60-day cruise ended in tragedy. The 80-year-old Australian woman was apparently left behind after a shore leave on the remote Lizard Island - hours later her body was found just a few meters from a hiking trail. Now her daughter is making serious accusations against the shipping company. The Daily Mail reports.
The Coral Adventurer cruise ship left the island - without Suzanne Rees. No one on board seemed to notice that a passenger was missing. "Then the ship sailed off, apparently without a passenger count. Sometime after that, Mum died, alone," says Katherine. The whole thing came as a shock to the family. She speaks of a "failure of care and common sense".
Witnesses who were also at the scene remember the crew's quick departure. "We were still saying: 'Wow, they left so quickly'," reports a sailor who anchored her boat off Lizard Island.
Not reported missing until five hours later
It wasn't until around 6 p.m. - around five hours after setting sail - that crew members raised the alarm. By then it was already too late: the next day, the 80-year-old's body was found around 50 meters from the hiking trail that leads to the summit of the island - Cook's Look.
After the mistake was noticed, the ship returned during the night. Crew members and a helicopter searched for hours - to no avail. The shipping company has since confirmed the death of the passenger. Managing Director Mark Fifield explained that the company was working closely with the police and authorities and was "deeply saddened". He assured that the family would be supported.
The Australian authorities have now launched an investigation: How could it have happened that a female passenger was simply forgotten on an organized tour? And: Could the tragedy have been prevented?