Lizard Island is part of the Australian state of Queensland. Imago

Suzanne Rees was apparently forgotten after a shore leave on Lizard Island - her body was found hours later. Now her daughter is making harsh accusations against the shipping company.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 80-year-old Australian woman died during a cruise after she was left behind on Lizard Island during a hike and forgotten by the ship.

According to her daughter, she was sent to the beach alone despite feeling unwell, the ship set sail without a passenger count and only reported her missing five hours later.

The authorities are now investigating possible negligence on the part of the shipping company, which is expressing its dismay and assuring close cooperation with the police and the family. Show more

It was supposed to be a luxurious dream trip around Australia - but for Suzanne Rees, the 60-day cruise ended in tragedy. The 80-year-old Australian woman was apparently left behind after a shore leave on the remote Lizard Island - hours later her body was found just a few meters from a hiking trail. Now her daughter is making serious accusations against the shipping company. The Daily Mail reports.

Last Saturday, Rees had taken part in a guided hike on the idyllic island in north Queensland. But the climb proved to be her undoing. As her daughter Katherine told The Australian, the fit senior suddenly felt unwell and abandoned the tour. Instead of receiving support, she was sent back to the beach alone, according to her daughter. "She was told to walk back alone," says Katherine Rees.

The red dot marks Lizard Island. Google Earth

"Then the ship just sailed off"

The Coral Adventurer cruise ship left the island - without Suzanne Rees. No one on board seemed to notice that a passenger was missing. "Then the ship sailed off, apparently without a passenger count. Sometime after that, Mum died, alone," says Katherine. The whole thing came as a shock to the family. She speaks of a "failure of care and common sense".

Witnesses who were also at the scene remember the crew's quick departure. "We were still saying: 'Wow, they left so quickly'," reports a sailor who anchored her boat off Lizard Island.

Not reported missing until five hours later

It wasn't until around 6 p.m. - around five hours after setting sail - that crew members raised the alarm. By then it was already too late: the next day, the 80-year-old's body was found around 50 meters from the hiking trail that leads to the summit of the island - Cook's Look.

After the mistake was noticed, the ship returned during the night. Crew members and a helicopter searched for hours - to no avail. The shipping company has since confirmed the death of the passenger. Managing Director Mark Fifield explained that the company was working closely with the police and authorities and was "deeply saddened". He assured that the family would be supported.

The Australian authorities have now launched an investigation: How could it have happened that a female passenger was simply forgotten on an organized tour? And: Could the tragedy have been prevented?