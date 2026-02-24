  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"There is no risk for visitors" After wave of violence, Mexico's president guarantees safety at the World Cup

dpa

24.2.2026 - 21:05

President Sheinbaum guarantees the safety of soccer fans at the World Cup.
President Sheinbaum guarantees the safety of soccer fans at the World Cup.
Archivbild: dpa

Following the recent wave of violence in Mexico, doubts had been raised about the country's suitability to host the World Cup. The head of state assures: "There is no risk for visitors."

DPA

24.02.2026, 21:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Following the wave of violence in the country, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has guaranteed that there will be "no risk to visitors" at the World Cup.
  • The death of drug lord "El Mencho" was followed by riots and violence that left 74 people dead.
  • This summer, the World Cup will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico, with Guadalajara being at the center of the latest wave of violence.
Show more

In light of the recent wave of violence following the death of a powerful drug lord in Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum has issued a safety guarantee for fans attending the World Cup.

Embassies warn citizens. Mexico's most powerful drug lord killed - escalation of violence in the country

Embassies warn citizensMexico's most powerful drug lord killed - escalation of violence in the country

"There is no risk for visitors. Not the slightest risk," said the head of state at her daily press conference when asked what guarantees she could give to ensure that the games could be held in Mexico as planned. "All guarantees have been given."

74 people killed

Following the arrest of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", on Sunday, fighters from the drug cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) set up roadblocks in several states, set cars on fire and attacked stores. The raid and subsequent battles left 74 people dead. Cartel boss "El Mencho" also succumbed to his injuries.

Who was

Who was "El Mencho"?This dead drug boss plunges Mexico into chaos

Due to the massive riots, the government deployed 10,000 soldiers across the country, with the state of Jalisco and its capital Guadalajara particularly affected by the violence. The population in the city of millions was called upon to seek safety. Schools in Jalisco are not due to reopen until Wednesday.

Investigators reveal details. Love nest at the edge of the forest - how

Investigators reveal detailsLove nest at the edge of the forest - how "El Mencho" fell into the trap

Mexico is co-hosting the World Cup this summer with the USA and Canada. A total of 13 matches will be played in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. Two international play-off matches will also be held in Guadalajara and Monterrey at the end of March and beginning of April to determine the last two World Cup participants.

More on the topic

Trump was also involved. Secret service, helicopters, rocket launchers - this is how the hunt for

Trump was also involvedSecret service, helicopters, rocket launchers - this is how the hunt for "El Mencho" went

Mexico chaos in the video. Smoke over Puerto Vallarta - cartel reacts with violence

Mexico chaos in the videoSmoke over Puerto Vallarta - cartel reacts with violence

Investigators reveal details. Love nest at the edge of the forest - how

Investigators reveal detailsLove nest at the edge of the forest - how "El Mencho" fell into the trap