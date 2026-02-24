By chance, hunters in the south of France found a man who had been trapped in his car for five days. Symbollbild: Daniel Vogl/dpa

He plunged 300 meters into the depths with his car - and was only discovered five days later trapped in his vehicle: a man who had already been reported missing survived injured in a ravine in the south of France.

This rescue was nothing short of a miracle: after a serious traffic accident, a 48-year-old man plunged 300 meters into a ravine in the south of France - and then survived trapped in his car for five days. The man had already been reported missing when a group of hunters accidentally discovered the destroyed wreck and the injured man in a ravine, as reported by "Euronews" and others.

The accident took place in the Ardèche in the south of France in the municipality of Saint-Julien-du-Gua. According to the information available so far, the driver left the road for an unknown reason and crashed his car into a steep slope that was difficult to access. The car was severely damaged in the crash and came to rest at the bottom of the ravine.

Difficult recovery

Five days later, several hunters who were out hunting wild boar in the area discovered vehicle debris below a road. They then decided to follow the trail and descended around 300 meters into the valley.

There they found the wrecked car - and the trapped driver inside. "He was still in the car, very weak, but conscious," one of the hunters involved told the regional broadcaster Ici.

The men immediately informed the rescue services, but the rescue proved difficult due to the steep and impassable topography. According to the emergency services, around twelve firefighters, a helicopter and a special unit for difficult terrain were involved.

The rescue operation took several hours. In the end, the emergency services managed to free the man from the vehicle and prepare him for transportation. He was taken to a hospital in the Lyon area. According to the Gendamerie, the driver of the car had been reported missing for several days. He will be questioned as soon as his state of health allows.