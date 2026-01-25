This photo is said to show Iranians protesting against the government in Tehran. Uncredited/UGC/AP/dpa/Keystone

Many more people may have been killed in the protests in Iran than previously feared. Two government officials speak of up to 30,000 victims on January 8 and 9, 2026 alone.

According to Time magazine, Iranian security forces may have killed up to 30,000 protesters on January 8 and 9, based on statements by two senior Iranian Ministry of Health officials.

Human rights organizations report thousands of deaths, injuries and arrests, but warn of incomplete data due to internet blockades.

The Iranian government cites significantly lower casualty figures and blames Israel and the USA. Show more

According to Time magazine, up to 30,000 people could have been killed in the protests in Iran over two days alone. The US magazine cites two high-ranking officials from the Iranian Ministry of Health.

According to them, so many people were killed by Iranian security forces on January 8 and 9 that the state authorities were overwhelmed with the recovery and disposal of the bodies. According to the officials, body bags ran out and lorry semi-trailers were used instead of ambulances.

Evaluation very slow due to internet blockade

The US-based human rights network HRANA reported 5495 confirmed fatalities, including 5149 protesters. HRANA is also investigating 17,031 other suspected cases. A further 7,403 people are also said to have been seriously injured. According to the activists, security forces have arrested 40,887 people.

The activists point out that it takes time to evaluate and verify the death toll. There have been internet shutdowns and disruptions for three weeks. The exact extent of the violence is therefore still unclear.

Iran's government cites significantly lower figures

According to official figures, 3117 people were killed in the uprisings. More than 2,400 people were killed in "terrorist activities", claimed the Iranian ambassador in Geneva. The Iranian government blames arch-enemies Israel and the USA for the many deaths. The Iranian authorities did not provide any independent evidence.

The protests broke out at the end of December. Triggered by the severe economic crisis in the country, traders initially took to the streets. Just over two weeks ago, mass protests broke out in the major cities on January 8 and 9, which were brutally suppressed.