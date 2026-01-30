A homicide squad is investigating the deaths of two people in a Hamburg subway station. A police spokesman said that a homicide was suspected.
According to initial findings, both people had been on the platform of the Wandsbek-Markt station on Thursday evening independently of each other.
Then one person grabbed the other and threw themselves in front of the arriving subway train. The two have yet to be identified. According to Bild, it was a man who pulled a young woman who happened to be there into the track bed.
Subway service interrupted
No further details of the incident were initially known. According to the police, witnesses are receiving pastoral care.
According to Hamburger Hochbahn AG, U1 services between the Wartenau and Wandsbek-Gartenstadt stations have been interrupted since the evening. The line is not expected to be reopened until the start of the morning commuter service.