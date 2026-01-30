  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Homicide squad investigates in Hamburg Person grabs passenger and pulls him in front of subway - both dead

dpa

30.1.2026 - 04:25

Police officers work after the fatal incident at Hamburg's Wandsbek Markt subway station on Thursday evening.
Police officers work after the fatal incident at Hamburg's Wandsbek Markt subway station on Thursday evening.
Image: Keystone/dpa/Fabian Höfig

Two people die on the tracks of Hamburg's Wandsbek Markt subway station. The police see indications of a homicide - and give details of what they know so far.

DPA

30.01.2026, 04:25

30.01.2026, 08:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in a Hamburg subway station.
  • A police spokesperson said that a homicide is suspected.
  • The two people were run over by an incoming subway train and died.
Show more

A homicide squad is investigating the deaths of two people in a Hamburg subway station. A police spokesman said that a homicide was suspected.

According to initial findings, both people had been on the platform of the Wandsbek-Markt station on Thursday evening independently of each other.

Then one person grabbed the other and threw themselves in front of the arriving subway train. The two have yet to be identified. According to Bild, it was a man who pulled a young woman who happened to be there into the track bed.

Subway service interrupted

No further details of the incident were initially known. According to the police, witnesses are receiving pastoral care.

According to Hamburger Hochbahn AG, U1 services between the Wartenau and Wandsbek-Gartenstadt stations have been interrupted since the evening. The line is not expected to be reopened until the start of the morning commuter service.

More from the department

Ukraine. Limited ceasefire: Selensky gives assurances

UkraineLimited ceasefire: Selensky gives assurances

USA. After video: Shot Pretti a

USAAfter video: Shot Pretti a "troublemaker" for Trump

Politics. Iran's army spokesman threatens USA with immediate retaliation

PoliticsIran's army spokesman threatens USA with immediate retaliation