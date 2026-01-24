US President Donald Trump declared that a new secret weapon was used in the attack on Caracas on January 3. Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Donald Trump has once again stumbled over his eloquence. In an interview with the "New York Post", the US President praised a new super weapon called the "Discombobulator".

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with the New York Post, US President Donald Trump spoke about a new secret weapon.

Trump raves about the effectiveness of the "Discombobulator".

It is said to have been used in the US attack on Venezuela. Show more

The USA allegedly has a new secret weapon. In an interview with theNew York Post, the US President praised the use of the "Discombobulator" in the attack on Venezuela on January 3, 2026.

Trump explained that the mysterious weapon "disabled the enemy's equipment" when the US helicopters arrived in Caracas to arrest Venezuela's President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. By using the system, Maduro was captured without a single American life being lost, Trump said.

So secret that it gives Trump away

However, he was not allowed to speak publicly about the "Discombobulator", the US President explained in the Oval Office. "I would love to do that," said Trump.

Said - not done: "Yes, the weapon was used," he confirmed. "They never launched their missiles. They had Russian and Chinese missiles, and not a single one could be fired," the president enthused. "They pushed buttons, but nothing worked," Trump praised.

Weapons systems put out of action

Trump's description of the "discombobulator" is consistent with eyewitness reports on the day of the US attack on Venezuela. A member of ousted ruler Maduro's bodyguard team later reported: "Suddenly all our radar systems went down without any explanation."

Shortly afterwards, numerous drones flew over their positions. Helicopters then appeared with around 20 US soldiers on board. The man continues: "At some point, they launched something. I don't know how to describe it." It felt like an intense sound wave, the witness said. His head felt like it was going to explode.

"We all started bleeding from the nose. Some vomited blood. We fell to the ground and couldn't move," the man reported. After the use of the "sonic weapon", as he suspects, he would not even have been able to stand up.

Following his capture by US troops, 63-year-old Maduro is currently in custody in a federal prison in Brooklyn awaiting trial on drug trafficking and terrorism charges. Meanwhile, his former vice president Delcy Rodriguez is acting as interim president of Venezuela.