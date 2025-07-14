A travel company from the UK is offering an erotic cruise (symbolic image). Axel Heimken/dpa

A new cruise offers more than just relaxation: the focus is on eroticism and personal development. Strict rules and a respectful environment are crucial.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A British tour operator is launching an erotic cruise through the Mediterranean in June 2026.

Couples, women traveling alone and trans and non-binary people are permitted - men traveling alone are excluded to ensure a safe environment.

Clear rules, health checks and cell phone bans in sensitive areas are intended to guarantee privacy and safety during the trip. Show more

Cruises are booming - and trips at sea with special themes are becoming increasingly popular.

Now an English company is offering a trip with a difference: British tour operator Killing Kittens, known for its exclusive erotic events, is now expanding its range to include a special cruise, reports Reisereporter.de.

The "KK Cruise" will set sail for the first time in June 2026 and promises a luxurious journey through the Mediterranean.

The route leads from Barcelona via Monte-Carlo, Florence and Portofino to Mallorca. This cruise differs from conventional trips in its focus on "Mediterranean luxury", "hedonism with attitude" and "empowerment".

Organizer: More than just eroticism

Although eroticism is part of the trip, it is not the main focus. Instead, the focus is on personal development and authentic encounters in a respectful environment. Emma Sayle, the founder of Killing Kittens, emphasizes that it's about deeper experiences where "sex is just a by-product of the freedom created."

The safety of travelers is a top priority. The cruise is a safe space with clear rules: Couples, women traveling alone and trans and non-binary people are permitted. Men traveling alone are excluded. Health checks at the beginning of the cruise are designed to ensure everyone's well-being.

There are clearly marked play areas, quiet zones and textile-free areas on board. Cell phones and cameras are prohibited in certain areas to protect privacy. Respectful behavior is mandatory, and a professional security team ensures compliance with the rules.

