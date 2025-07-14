Cruises are booming - and trips at sea with special themes are becoming increasingly popular.
Now an English company is offering a trip with a difference: British tour operator Killing Kittens, known for its exclusive erotic events, is now expanding its range to include a special cruise, reports Reisereporter.de.
The "KK Cruise" will set sail for the first time in June 2026 and promises a luxurious journey through the Mediterranean.
The route leads from Barcelona via Monte-Carlo, Florence and Portofino to Mallorca. This cruise differs from conventional trips in its focus on "Mediterranean luxury", "hedonism with attitude" and "empowerment".
Organizer: More than just eroticism
Although eroticism is part of the trip, it is not the main focus. Instead, the focus is on personal development and authentic encounters in a respectful environment. Emma Sayle, the founder of Killing Kittens, emphasizes that it's about deeper experiences where "sex is just a by-product of the freedom created."
The safety of travelers is a top priority. The cruise is a safe space with clear rules: Couples, women traveling alone and trans and non-binary people are permitted. Men traveling alone are excluded. Health checks at the beginning of the cruise are designed to ensure everyone's well-being.
There are clearly marked play areas, quiet zones and textile-free areas on board. Cell phones and cameras are prohibited in certain areas to protect privacy. Respectful behavior is mandatory, and a professional security team ensures compliance with the rules.