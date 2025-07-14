  1. Residential Customers
Now you can buy tickets for a sex cruise

ai-scrape

14.7.2025 - 13:07

A travel company from the UK is offering an erotic cruise (symbolic image).
Axel Heimken/dpa

A new cruise offers more than just relaxation: the focus is on eroticism and personal development. Strict rules and a respectful environment are crucial.

14.07.2025, 13:07

14.07.2025, 13:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A British tour operator is launching an erotic cruise through the Mediterranean in June 2026.
  • Couples, women traveling alone and trans and non-binary people are permitted - men traveling alone are excluded to ensure a safe environment.
  • Clear rules, health checks and cell phone bans in sensitive areas are intended to guarantee privacy and safety during the trip.
Show more

Cruises are booming - and trips at sea with special themes are becoming increasingly popular.

Now an English company is offering a trip with a difference: British tour operator Killing Kittens, known for its exclusive erotic events, is now expanding its range to include a special cruise, reports Reisereporter.de.

The "KK Cruise" will set sail for the first time in June 2026 and promises a luxurious journey through the Mediterranean.

The route leads from Barcelona via Monte-Carlo, Florence and Portofino to Mallorca. This cruise differs from conventional trips in its focus on "Mediterranean luxury", "hedonism with attitude" and "empowerment".

Organizer: More than just eroticism

Although eroticism is part of the trip, it is not the main focus. Instead, the focus is on personal development and authentic encounters in a respectful environment. Emma Sayle, the founder of Killing Kittens, emphasizes that it's about deeper experiences where "sex is just a by-product of the freedom created."

Dramatic rescue operation. Father jumps off Disney cruise ship to rescue daughter (5)

Dramatic rescue operationFather jumps off Disney cruise ship to rescue daughter (5)

The safety of travelers is a top priority. The cruise is a safe space with clear rules: Couples, women traveling alone and trans and non-binary people are permitted. Men traveling alone are excluded. Health checks at the beginning of the cruise are designed to ensure everyone's well-being.

There are clearly marked play areas, quiet zones and textile-free areas on board. Cell phones and cameras are prohibited in certain areas to protect privacy. Respectful behavior is mandatory, and a professional security team ensures compliance with the rules.

