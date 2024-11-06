It looks as if the MiG-29 is falling from the sky: Cell phone videos from northern India show an Indian Air Force fighter jet crashing spectacularly to the ground. No one was injured in the accident.

Fabienne Berner

A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra, India, on Monday, November 4.

The aircraft went into a spin during a routine training mission for the Indian Air Force and crashed into a field. The wreckage burst into flames.

The pilot was able to eject and land safely. An investigation was ordered.

The MiG-29 was developed in the 1980s in the former Soviet Union. Show more

In northern India, an Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed in a field near a residential area on Monday. Footage taken by local residents shows the MiG-29 starting to spin and sink shortly before the crash.

The pilot was able to save himself in time using the ejection seat. He landed safely with his parachute near the crash site. No other people were injured. The wreckage of the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 burst into flames on the ground.

The cause of the crash is believed to be a system malfunction. The pilot was on a routine training flight. The Indian Air Force (IAF) ordered an investigation.

