Four climbers who were traveling without a mountain guide have died on Mont Blanc.

The four mountaineers from Italy and South Korea who have been missing on Mont Blanc since Saturday have been found dead. No search was possible on Sunday due to bad weather.

Four climbers from Italy and South Korea have been missing on Mont Blanc since Saturday.

A rescue team found and recovered their bodies on Tuesday.

The rescue work was severely hampered by bad weather at the weekend. Show more

A rescue team, which was able to land by helicopter, found the bodies of the four climbers, who had been missing for four days, on Tuesday on Mont Blanc very close to the summit, the prefecture of Haute-Savoie announced. The two Italians and two Koreans had been traveling without a mountain guide and died of exhaustion. Their families have already been informed.

The bodies were recovered and brought down to the valley. On Saturday, a total of three rope teams were reported missing in poor weather conditions. Two South Koreans were brought to safety on Sunday at great expense. The rescue work was severely hampered by the bad weather.

Contact severed on Saturday

There had been a last telephone contact with the two Italian climbers on Saturday, when they were at an altitude of around 4600 meters on the north side of Mont Blanc.

Several climbers had already died on Mont Blanc this summer, particularly in the Couloir du Goûter on the way to the summit. A few weeks ago, two German climbers were reported missing after falling off glacier ice at the foot of the Mont Blanc massif. The search for them was later ended without success.

