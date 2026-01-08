Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of murder. (archive picture) Image: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

After the fatal attack on director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, son Nick Reiner remains at the center of the investigation. Now his lawyer has resigned - but emphasizes his client's innocence.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the violent deaths of "Harry and Sally" director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, the couple's son, who is accused of murder, has lost his lawyer.

Nick Reiner was due to be arraigned at a hearing on Wednesday (January 8, 2026).

Judge Theresa McGonigle has now postponed this to February 23 and assigned a public defender to 32-year-old Reiner, who appeared in a brown jumpsuit.

According to US media, this could mean that the Reiner family no longer wants to pay the legal fees in the case.

The public prosecutor's office had charged the 32-year-old with two counts of murder. Show more

Following the killing of star director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, the prominent private lawyer of son Nick Reiner has resigned. He initially refused to comment on the exact reasons. Lawyer Alan Jackson said on Wednesday in Los Angeles that "circumstances beyond our control - and especially beyond Nick's control" had made it impossible to represent Reiner.

However, he emphasized to reporters that his client was clearly not guilty of murder under California law in the case surrounding the killing of his parents. Weeks of investigation had shown this. "You can count on that," Jackson said. "Print that." He did not give any further details and did not answer any questions.

Nick Reiner was supposed to have been read the indictment at Wednesday's hearing. Judge Theresa McGonigle postponed it to February 23 and assigned a public defender to 32-year-old Reiner, who appeared in a brown jumpsuit. According to US media, this could mean that the Reiner family no longer wants to pay the legal fees in the case.

US media speculate that Nick Reiner's siblings may not want to pay the costs of prominent defense lawyer Alan Jackson (pictured). (January 7, 2026) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Chris Torres

No information on the motive for the crime

78-year-old Rob Reiner and his 70-year-old wife Michele were found dead with stab wounds in their Los Angeles home on December 14. The couple had met while working on the set of the Hollywood classic "Harry and Sally" and married shortly afterwards. At the time of the crime, they had been married for 36 years.

Son Nick Reiner was arrested hours later and has been in custody ever since. He was charged with murder two days later. Nick Reiner is the third of the director's four children. Ten years ago, he spoke publicly about his addiction and mental health problems. Together with his father, he made the film "Being Charlie", which was loosely inspired by their life story.

The police have not yet commented on the motive for the crime. The public prosecutor's office has announced that it has not yet decided whether it will seek the death penalty.

Well-known defense lawyer

Lawyer Jackson has been one of the best-known criminal defense lawyers in the USA for years and has represented Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Karen Read, among others.