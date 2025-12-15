Rob Reiner brought the biggest stars in front of the camera. The violent death of the "Harry and Sally" director and his wife Michele shocked more than just the film world. Their son is in custody on suspicion of murder.

Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their home on December 14, 2025, and police are investigating a suspected homicide.

The main suspect is the couple's son, Nick Reiner.

He was arrested on Monday, December 15.

Nick Reiner struggled with severe drug addiction and homelessness for many years, but was able to reconnect with his father for a time through a joint film project.

The news of the director's death caused great consternation in Hollywood and US politics, as Reiner was considered a formative figure in American film history.

According to the "New York Post", a long-simmering family dispute escalated once again at talk show host Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday evening shortly before the crime. Show more

Following the violent deaths of "Harry and Sally" director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, their son Nick Reiner has been arrested as a suspect.

According to the investigation, the 32-year-old is responsible for the couple's death, the Los Angeles police said in a statement. He was arrested on Sunday evening, just six hours after police discovered the murdered couple in their home in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood.

LAPD News: Detectives Announce Arrest in Murder of Robert and Michele Reiner pic.twitter.com/0Mn7P81GVA — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 15, 2025

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell initially said at a press conference that bail had been set at four million dollars. A few hours later, it was announced that Nick Reiner was not eligible for bail. He will therefore remain behind bars for the time being.

The case should be handed over to the public prosecutor's office today, Tuesday. Further information - such as a possible motive - was not initially provided by the investigators.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their home on Sunday afternoon. The US broadcasters NBC and ABC both reported that the bodies had stab wounds.

Reiner's son went berserk at Christmas party

Following the deaths of director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, more details are coming to light: according to the New York Post, the parents and their son Nick Reiner had a heated argument at talk show host Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on the Saturday evening before the crime.

The Reiners are said to have repeatedly asked their son, who has been addicted to drugs for a long time, to finally go to rehab. But he apparently refused.

According to the "New York Post", Nick Reiners then "snapped, he scared everyone". Meanwhile, Rob Reiners told the other guests that he was afraid for their son and feared that his mental state would deteriorate.

Less than 24 hours later, Nick Reiners is said to have murdered his parents in their villa.

Father of four

Reiner, director of hit films such as "Harry and Sally", "Misery" and "A Question of Honor", was 78 years old. The age of his wife Michele, who had worked as a photographer and producer, was reported to be between 65 and 70.

Rob Reiner (from left to right), Michele Singer Reiner, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan and Jake Reiner at the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" on September 9, 2025 in Hollywood. Image: Keystone/Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The couple, who have been married since 1989, had three children together: Jake, Nick and Romy. The director also adopted the daughter of his first wife Penny Marshall.

Son Nick spoke about drug addiction

Nick Reiner has known the limelight since his earliest childhood - but it was not a place of glory for him for a long time. He landed in rehab for the first time at the age of 15. According to People magazine, he is said to have been in treatment more than a dozen times by 2016 - not always voluntarily.

When he refused the programs, he ended up on the street. "I was homeless in Maine, New Jersey, Texas," he said openly. "I slept on the streets - for weeks. It wasn't fun." Homelessness was the price he paid for refusing therapy programs, as he himself reflected.

A film as a bridge between father and son

The year before, Rob Reiner had made "Being Charlie", a film about the difficult relationship between an 18-year-old drug addict named Charlie and his father. His son Nick worked on the screenplay. The director told "The New Yorker" magazine at the time that working on the film was like going to therapy together.

In "Being Charlie", a drama about an addicted teenager, Nick dealt with his own experiences. The screenplay was written by him - his father, with whom he had long had a distant relationship, directed the film. The film project brought them closer together.

Michele and Rob Reiner with their children Jake, Romy and Nick (from left) in 2014. Image: Imago

What initially seemed like an artistic experiment turned into an emotional turning point: "I saw him directing, and suddenly I thought: 'Wow, he really knows a lot'. That brought us closer," said Nick in 2016. Rob Reiner also found moving words: "Nick is the heart and soul of this film."

Nick Reiner is said to have last lived in a guest house on his parents' property, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing family friends. On Saturday evening, the three of them were at a party at the home of US comedian Conan O'Brien. According to several media reports, the son behaved conspicuously and got into an argument with his father.

Trump irritates with comment

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump caused irritation and outrage with a comment. According to reports, Reiner died because he had caused so much anger in others with his excitement about me, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "He was known for driving people crazy with his raging obsession with President Donald J. Trump."

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak.



This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.



Many… pic.twitter.com/uVd3lGVEgm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

The statement drew criticism from many quarters, including from within his own party ranks. "Regardless of your stance on Rob Reiner, this is an inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered," wrote Republican US Congressman Thomas Massie on Platform X. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, also a Republican, commented: "This is a family tragedy, it's not about politics or political enemies."

Reiner was known in Hollywood as a feisty liberal and vehement Trump critic. In 1998, he campaigned for a higher tobacco tax in California in a referendum. He also fought for years for the introduction of same-sex marriage.

Flowers on the Walk of Fame

Reiner was immortalized with a star plaque on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 1999. His star was adorned with flowers on Monday.

With films such as "Stand By Me", "Harry and Sally" and "A Matter of Honor", Reiner rose to the ranks of Hollywood's most sought-after directors. He also appeared frequently in front of the camera as an actor.

Hollywood is deeply affected

Actors and politicians were deeply affected and shocked. "Michelle and I are heartbroken over this tragic death," wrote former US President Barack Obama on the X platform. Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom and former leader in the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi expressed their condolences to the family.

Rob Reiner (r.) and Michelle Reiner in Washington on December 2, 2023. Image: Keystone/EPA/Ron Sachs

He was "horrified" by the death of the director and his wife, wrote Hollywood actor Elijah Wood on the X platform. Actors James Woods and Roseanne Barr expressed similar sentiments on X.

"Rob Reiner is one of the most important personalities in the history of film and television. His impact on American culture cannot be overstated," said Sean Astin, Chairman of the US Screen Actors Guild, in a statement.