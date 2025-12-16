Former First Lady Michelle Obama paints a very different picture of Rob and Michele Reiner than US President Donald Trump. Archivbild: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

The death of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele shook more than just Hollywood. Now former First Lady Michelle Obama has also spoken out about the tragic events.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Obama has spoken out on US television about the tragic death of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.

She and her husband Barack Obama "actually wanted to meet" the Reiners on the day of their deaths, said the 61-year-old on the program "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

The Obamas and the Reiners had been good friends for many years.

Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found lifeless in their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

Their son Nick is suspected of stabbing his parents to death.

The 32-year-old is currently in prison on suspicion of murder. Show more

Following the violent deaths of US director Rob Reiner ("Harry and Sally") and his wife Michele, former First Lady Michelle Obama has also spoken out about the tragic events.

On the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday, the author and lawyer said that she and her husband Barack Obama had "actually wanted to meet" the Reiners on the day their deaths became public. They had known the two "for many, many years".

The possible motive for the crime is still unclear

Rob and Michele Reiner were found lifeless with stab wounds in their home in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Their son Nick was arrested as a suspect a few hours later in downtown Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old, who has been addicted to drugs since his youth and reportedly suffers from mental disorders, is currently in prison on suspicion of murder. The possible motive for the crime is still unclear.

The Reiners were among the "most decent and courageous people" imaginable, said Michelle Obama in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. "They've always been passionate people who - in a time when there's not a lot of courage - were willing to stand up for what was important to them. And their family was important to them." They were "neither disturbed nor crazy", said Obama, who presented her new book "The Look" on the show.

Criticism of Donald Trump

With her characterization of the Reiners, the 61-year-old was apparently referring to the cynical statements made by US President Donald Trump.

He had described the liberal filmmaker Reiner on his social network Truth Social as a "tortured and struggling" person who had died because he had triggered anger with his excitement about the US president. In a question and answer session with reporters, Trump later declared that the director was a "deranged person".

Kimmel had also sharply criticized the president's remarks on his show. "To insult someone who has just been murdered and leaves behind children without even the slightest idea of what actually happened - that is so hateful and disgusting," the presenter said at the beginning of the show. He described Trump as a "crusty brain" who has "control over our lives".

