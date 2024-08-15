  1. Residential Customers
Snorkeling drama in Italy Swiss tourist disappears in the Tyrrhenian Sea

Andreas Fischer

15.8.2024

A Swiss tourist disappeared while snorkeling in the Tyrrhenian Sea and was only found after a large-scale search operation.
Picture: Imago/Pond5 Images

He did not reappear after snorkeling: A 26-year-old Swiss man disappeared in the sea in Italy. Coastguards, police and sea rescuers found the man completely exhausted after a search operation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Swiss tourist disappears into the sea while snorkeling in Italy.
  • His brother alerts the authorities: A major search operation is launched immediately.
  • The missing man is eventually found exhausted on another beach and has to be treated in hospital.
Show more

That was a close call: a Swiss vacationer disappeared without a trace while snorkelling off the coast of Italy. According to Blick, the 26-year-old was a keen snorkeler: but after an underwater excursion, he disappeared without a trace for almost two hours. Then his brother raised the alarm and informed the coastguard.

The problem: the man had problems with his leg. His brother feared the worst.

A large-scale search operation was initially unsuccessful. A patrol boat from the sea rescue service, lifeguards and the police on land found no trace. The coastguard then deployed a helicopter and extended the search.

The man was finally found more than an hour after the search operation began near a beach several hundred meters away. The Swiss man was completely exhausted and was taken to hospital.

