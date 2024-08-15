That was a close call: a Swiss vacationer disappeared without a trace while snorkelling off the coast of Italy. According to Blick, the 26-year-old was a keen snorkeler: but after an underwater excursion, he disappeared without a trace for almost two hours. Then his brother raised the alarm and informed the coastguard.
The problem: the man had problems with his leg. His brother feared the worst.
A large-scale search operation was initially unsuccessful. A patrol boat from the sea rescue service, lifeguards and the police on land found no trace. The coastguard then deployed a helicopter and extended the search.
The man was finally found more than an hour after the search operation began near a beach several hundred meters away. The Swiss man was completely exhausted and was taken to hospital.