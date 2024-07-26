Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse has been evacuated due to a bomb alert. Flight operations have been suspended.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse has been evacuated due to a bomb alert.
- Flight operations have been suspended.
- The terminal has been evacuated.
Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse was evacuated on Friday morning due to a bomb alert. The prefecture of the French department of Haut-Rhin confirmed a notice on the airport's website to Keystone-SDA.
The terminal is being evacuated and flight operations are currently suspended, it said. No further details have been available to date.
SDA