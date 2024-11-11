The public prosecutor's office in Schaffhausen is investigating two young people for supporting the "Islamic State". They have now been granted their first release. (archive picture) Keystone

Two young people from Schaffhausen who are suspected of having supported the "Islamic State" have had their sentences relaxed after six months in inpatient detention. They are also under investigation for preparatory acts for intentional homicide.

Two young people from Schaffhausen who are suspected of having supported the "Islamic State" have been released after six months in inpatient accommodation. The two, aged 16 and 15, have been accommodated in a facility since Easter 2024.

The Schaffhausen police announced on Monday that the young people are also being investigated for criminal preparatory acts for intentional homicide. These investigations are part of a larger investigation into support for terrorist activities.

Connections to international networks

The two young people, one Italian and one Swiss, are allowed to stay outside the institutions where they are being held, subject to certain conditions. They were in contact with young people from Germany who were planning an Islamist attack. These international connections have further complicated the investigation.

An 18-year-old from Thurgau was also arrested in connection with these investigations. The authorities are working closely together to fully clarify the background and possible dangers posed by these networks.

