A couple from the canton of Aargau had several heated arguments. Now both have been convicted by summary penalty order.

An argument between a married couple in Freiamt in the canton of Aargau, which began with insults at the beginning of May 2024 and ended in assault, has now led to legal consequences. As reported by "Argovia Today", the Aargau public prosecutor's office has sentenced both spouses by summary penalty order.

The arguments between the two were not uncommon; over the past six months, there had been repeated physical assaults that resulted in bruises and other injuries.

On the Sunday evening in question, the situation escalated again when the insults turned into physical violence. The 47-year-old man and his 49-year-old wife initially insulted each other before they came to blows. According to the penalty order, the man pulled his wife by the arms and dragged her by the legs as she lay on the bed, resulting in bruises on her upper arm. The wife retaliated with blows to her husband's face and head, but these did not leave any injuries, as "Argovia Today" writes.

Third parties alerted the police, which ultimately led to the penalty orders. In July 2024, the couple were convicted of repeated assault. The man was ordered to pay a fine of 500 francs as well as additional fees and police costs. The woman must pay a fine of 200 francs and fees of 400 francs.