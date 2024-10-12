Because Migrolino customers didn't pay for their gas, an employee had to pay for it. Symbolbild: Keystone

A Migrolino employee in the canton of Zug is said to have had to pay several times for customers who did not pay for their petrol. Migros distances itself from the practice.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 25-year-old employee at a Migrolino branch in Zug has repeatedly had to pay for customers who did not pay for their gasoline.

She now wants to take legal action against this.

Migros distances itself from the practice and explains that such incidents violate labor law principles. Show more

A 25-year-old woman has been working at a Migrolino branch in the canton of Zug for around one and a half years. During this time, she says she has already had to pay 500 francs out of her own pocket - for petrol that customers had not paid for after filling up.

"I am stunned. Our boss demands that we all pay these amounts ourselves," the woman told 20 Minuten. According to the branch manager, the responsibility lies with the employees. They have to make sure that every customer pays.

The 25-year-old thinks this is unrealistic, especially as there are often several people in the store at the same time. "It's the customer's job to either tell them that they've filled up or to be honest when asked," she says.

Apparently not an isolated case

Recently, she was asked to pay again, "but I refused to pay for the gas offender". Her boss then deducted the amount directly from her wages. She now wants to take legal action against this.

Her situation is not an isolated case: employees in other Migrolino stores also have to pay for unpaid petrol. She has never experienced this in her previous jobs at Agrola and Socar.

For the trade union Syna, the store manager is not acting correctly: "Employees cannot be described as the 'person responsible' for petrol theft," says Cornelia Bickert, branch manager at Syna, to "20 Minuten". The blame lies with the thief and not the employee.

Lawyer José Sanchez supports this assessment: "As long as the employee has not acted with gross negligence or intentionally, the employer cannot demand that she pay the fuel bill herself." The financial risk lies solely with the company.

Migros takes a stand

At the request of "20 Minuten", Migros commented. The practice of employees having to pay for unpaid fuel is "alien and will not be tolerated". Migrolino and its franchise partners invest in "drive-off management" to prevent theft.

Franchisees, on the other hand, act as independent entrepreneurs. The employment relationship therefore exists directly between the employees and the franchise partner. However, the practices described would violate labor law principles. "Should we become aware of such an incident, we will take immediate action", Migros writes.