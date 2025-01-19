Between saxophone sounds and anti-capitalism banners: The Strike WEF movement marched to Davos at the weekend with 350 participants from all over Europe to loudly underline their demands for climate justice. blue News was there.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Opponents of the World Economic Forum (WEF) have set off on a two-day protest march to Davos under the motto Strike WEF.

On 18 January, the left-wing demonstrators started in Küblis GR and walked 25 kilometers to the WEF in Davos.

The Strike WEF movement campaigns for climate issues and criticizes capitalism and the economic elite who meet at the WEF.

blue News met the 350 or so protest hikers during their lunch break at Schwarzsee just outside Davos. Show more

"What We Want? Climate Justice - Now!" chant the Strike WWF protesters as they stop for their lunch break at Schwarzsee shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Various banners denounce economic injustices, anti-capitalism slogans are making the rounds. "Eat the Rich" can be read on one poster - or "Burn the System" demand others.

Despite the radical slogans, the atmosphere is peaceful and exuberant. Could also be a scout outing for adults. Someone is playing the saxophone - beautiful weather.

The critics of capitalism have traveled to Graubünden from all over Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, England and Spain. Around 350 of them. Among them, a group of Peruvians raising their voices against the incumbent president and calling for her resignation.

Strike WEF spokesperson Miriam knows that the participants have traveled from all over Europe: "We've been protesting for a day and a half. We are now going on to Davos. We are loud, we are strong."

Donald Trump has traveled to the WEF after all

A Donald Trump lookalike has traveled from Ulm in Germany. It's not his first Strike WEF demonstration, he says: "Unfortunately, very few people are interested in the facts. In this satirical role, I want to highlight the absurdity. We're walking around in T-shirts in the Swiss mountains, climate change is here and the powerful people who could react are not reacting."

Demonstrator Alex from Berlin announces further initiatives as part of the Strike WEF: "But we are only doing peaceful actions. There will be no violence from us. We will certainly use our bodies to draw attention to greater injustice. That's what characterizes good democracies, that you can break the rules and laws in certain situations without endangering people."

The last packed lunches are packed and the hiking boots are laced up again. The last stage awaits, Davos and the WEF are just a stone's throw away.

