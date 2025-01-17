Davos becomes a security stronghold. The WEF enters the next round. On Friday, the cantonal police of Graubünden and the army will provide information on the security arrangements for the whole week.

The security plan for the WEF in Davos includes 5,000 members of the army, armed fighter jets, ground-based air defense and a restricted flight ban within a 46-kilometre radius.

100 people have a high protection status. That is fewer than in the previous year. The threat of terrorism remains high.

The security situation has deteriorated further as a result of international conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and attacks in Europe.

Demonstrations and activities such as skiing and winter hiking are permitted under certain conditions. Show more

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) starts in Davos on Monday. Heads of state, the business elite and prominent guests are traveling from all over the world to attend. This also requires a certain level of protection.

On Friday, Colonel Walter Schlegel, Commander of Kapo Graubünden (overall head of operations) and Divisional Officer Maurizio Dattrino, Commander of Territorial Division 3 (Army), will provide information on the security presence at the WEF.

According to a statement from the army, the members of the armed forces are responsible for maintaining air sovereignty, among other things. To this end, armed fighter jets will be on permanent patrol. Ground-based air defense also protects the security of the airspace. An expanded radar system is also deployed. These tasks are carried out in close cooperation with partners in Austria and Italy.

How the airspace is secured

The airspace over Davos will be restricted within a radius of around 46 kilometers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 17 January and from 8 a.m. on Monday, 20 January until 5 p.m. on Saturday, 25 January. The same applies to drones: As Colonel Reto Kunz, responsible for the airspace around the WEF says, the ban on flying drones will be lifted over the weekend and only re-imposed on Monday morning.

The army is supporting the canton of Graubünden with the operation. Parliament has set a limit of 5,000 members of the armed forces for the deployment until January 30. Responsibility for the deployment lies with the civilian authorities of the canton of Graubünden.

Terror threat remains high

Graubünden cantonal police colonel Walter Schlegel says: "This year there are 100 people with protection status, or high protection status." That is fewer than last year.

At the media conference, Schlegel commented on the mission of the police and the army: "Our task is to ensure the safety of the population, to ensure that the WEF and demonstrations with expressions of opinion take place safely.

All police forces from all over Switzerland are involved. Switzerland is therefore deployed nationally. And that is important because: "There is still an increased risk of terrorism worldwide. The risk of cyber attacks is high worldwide. The security situation is constantly being monitored throughout Switzerland," says Schlegel.

Hiking and skiing are permitted - as are demonstrations

In addition to the WEF, there are also demonstrations and private individuals who do not want to miss out on the winter in Davos. According to Schlegel, the Juso demonstration on Sunday and the climate activists' rally have been approved.

Winter hikers are allowed to use the cantonal roads subject to conditions. Skiing and visits by private individuals are also permitted under certain conditions.

Schlegel concludes: "The operation has begun, we are ready."

Increasing dangers

The WEF has been held in Davos for 54 years. What is the main difference compared to previous years? Schlegel answers: "The security situation is assessed continuously and annually. The security situation has become more acute compared to previous years." The situation in Syria, but also the war in Ukraine and the attacks in Germany have contributed to this. "We have expanded our security measures due to these threats," explains Schlegel.

Accordingly, certain people need special protection. Schlegel says: "It is up to the federal government to decide who receives protection status. They also decide how many security forces should protect this person." This year, 100 people have been granted special protection status.