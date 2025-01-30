In Zurich, comparatively few people cycle or walk to work - a factor in the city's poor position in the health rankings. Bild: KEYSTONE

A study has examined the health conditions in 31 European cities. Despite its reputation as a city with a high quality of life, one Swiss metropolis is ranked fifth among the unhealthiest cities in Europe.

Jenny Keller

A recent study by the private healthcare provider Deutsche Medz examined health conditions in 31 European cities and revealed surprising - not to say disappointing - results for Zurich.

The Swiss metropolis, often praised for its high quality of life, unexpectedly ranks fifth among the unhealthiest cities in Europe.

One decisive factor is the high cost of gym memberships. At an average of 73 francs per month, Zurich is the most expensive city for fitness facilities. These financial hurdles could prevent many residents from exercising regularly - with potentially long-term consequences for their health.

Only 59 healthy life years

Zurich scores poorly on another surprising point: with an average of just 59.1 healthy life years, the city is at the bottom end of the European rankings.

Healthy life years refer to the period of time in which a person lives free of chronic illnesses or significant health restrictions. They provide information on how long people remain healthy on average before age-related complaints or serious illnesses set in.

This figure is now well below the average and raises questions: Are unhealthy lifestyle habits or high healthcare costs the cause in Zurich?

Zurich still scores highly for quality of life

Another point is the proportion of the population that commutes to work on foot or by bike. In Zurich, only 29 percent of residents opt for these active transportation methods. In comparison, Amsterdam reaches an impressive 62 percent. The lower level of physical activity in everyday life could be one reason for Zurich's poor ranking.

However, there is also positive news: Zurich scores well with a high quality of life rating and good healthcare, scoring 69 out of 100. These factors contribute to the fact that the city is still considered an attractive place to live.

Helsinki residents ride bicycles

The Finnish capital Helsinki leads the ranking of the healthiest cities in Europe. With an outstanding air quality score of 4.9 and a high proportion of green spaces (43%), it offers the best conditions for the health of its residents.

It is interesting to note that 45 percent of residents commute to work on foot or by bike, which indicates an active lifestyle. However, the number of healthy life years in Finland is a comparatively low 57.9 years.

Athens brings up the rear

Meanwhile, Paris tops the list of cities with the most healthy restaurants, i.e. organic cafés, vegetarian bistros or vegan gourmet restaurants. The study counts 1,110 such establishments. This diversity makes it easy for Parisians to eat a balanced diet outside of their own homes.

At the other end of the spectrum is Athens, which is considered the unhealthiest city in Europe. With poor air quality of 16.7 and only 20 percent green space, the Greek capital offers less conducive conditions for health.

In addition, only 16 percent of residents actively commute to work and the healthcare system is rated at a low 58 out of 100 points.

The study shows that even cities with a high quality of life are not immune to health challenges and that efforts are needed to promote the well-being of their inhabitants.