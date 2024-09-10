Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 on Monday. The reactions on social media were not long in coming. blue News has compiled the best ones for you.

The presentation of the new iPhone is the most important event at Apple every year. After all, the smartphone still accounts for around half of the Group's turnover. The world's largest technology company celebrated the launch of the iPhone 16 series with corresponding euphoria at the keynote in San Francisco on Monday.

Better cameras, lots of integrated artificial intelligence, bright colors - according to Apple, the new models are revolutionary AI phones. However, reactions on social media are mixed.

X user Jon Elder 's verdict is particularly harsh: "The iPhone 16 is a burger with nothing." Since the death of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the company has lost its way. The new device is anything but revolutionary, but simply a mixture of Google Lens and ChatGPT.

Obviously obvious to many: the new iPhone is hardly any different from its predecessor.

This video is in the same vein. It is not known whether the process in the Apple design team really took place in this way.

The criticism that the new device is practically the same as the old one has also been voiced time and again in the past with iPhones. Despite this, Apple fans have always reliably gone to the stores and equipped themselves with the latest version.

That's probably what happened in this case too - at least if this X user has his way: "Apple just keeps making the same products and thinks customers will keep buying them. Sent from my new iPhone 16 Pro Max," writes user Douglas A. Boneparth.

When looking at the design of the cameras on the back, a certain animal obviously comes to mind for this user.

Buying a brand new iPhone is never cheap. If you want to get hold of an iPhone 16, you have to pay at least 849 francs. Prices range up to 1649 francs for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. So the purchase is not within everyone's budget.

Buying a brand new iPhone is never cheap. If you want to get hold of an iPhone 16, you have to pay at least 849 francs. Prices range up to 1649 francs for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. So the purchase is not within everyone's budget.