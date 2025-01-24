Daredevil training: A pilot flies over the runway at low altitude and maneuvers precisely through the finish gate.

Timo Haucke

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 85th Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel take place over six days with competitions in the super-G, downhill and slalom.

Footage of spectacular airplane training shows a pilot speeding just above the piste and avoiding obstacles with precision.

The air show, an annual highlight of the race, promises thrills and excitement for spectators. Show more

The 85th edition of the Hahnenkamm Race in Kitzbühel is just around the corner. Over six days, the best skiers in the world will compete in disciplines such as super-G, downhill and slalom. But it's not just on the Streif that there are thrills - the sky above Kitzbühel is also causing a stir.

Videos of an airplane training session have now surfaced on the internet. A pilot chases his plane just a few meters above the slope, avoiding obstacles with precise manoeuvres. The spectacular scenes appear to be part of the planned air show, which is a highlight of the event every year. Fans can look forward to seeing what else the air show has to offer on race day.

More from the department