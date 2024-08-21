Viktorija Golubic goes for the backhand. (archive shot) Keystone

Viktorija Golubic is eliminated from the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland against the top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia from Brazil in annoying fashion. The world number 23 won 6:3, 7:5.

SDA

Looking ahead to the US Open, the Swiss player was only able to recharge her batteries in Ohio to a limited extent: although she won two matches in qualifying, she missed a great opportunity to take a deciding set in her match against the Brazilian. The Zurich player led 5:0 before conceding seven games in a row and missing six set points.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 74) is in the main draw at the US Open. She was eliminated in qualifying in New York a year ago.

SDA