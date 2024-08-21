Viktorija Golubic is eliminated from the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland against the top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia from Brazil in annoying fashion. The world number 23 won 6:3, 7:5.
Looking ahead to the US Open, the Swiss player was only able to recharge her batteries in Ohio to a limited extent: although she won two matches in qualifying, she missed a great opportunity to take a deciding set in her match against the Brazilian. The Zurich player led 5:0 before conceding seven games in a row and missing six set points.
Viktorija Golubic (WTA 74) is in the main draw at the US Open. She was eliminated in qualifying in New York a year ago.
Videos from the department
SDA