  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

First defeat as a mother Belinda Bencic is eliminated in the round of 16 in Hamburg

SDA

31.10.2024 - 15:09

Not yet back to one hundred percent after her maternity leave: Belinda Bencic lost in the round of 16 in Hamburg.
Not yet back to one hundred percent after her maternity leave: Belinda Bencic lost in the round of 16 in Hamburg.
Picture: Keystone

The comeback tournament in Hamburg is over for Belinda Bencic after her second match. The Olympic champion was defeated 3:6, 4:6 by Finland's Anastasia Kulikova in the round of 16 of the ITF event.

31.10.2024, 15:09

31.10.2024, 15:39

Less than 20 hours after her convincing comeback victory after 415 days without a serious match, Bencic proved her fighting qualities against the Russian-born Kulikova (WTA 296) at the indoor tournament with prize money of 60,000 dollars. The 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland made up a break deficit in the second set, but immediately had to give up her service game again (3:4). After 80 minutes, Bencic's first defeat as a mother was sealed.

The setback did not come as a complete surprise. "Of course I'm not yet at one hundred percent physically," said the Olympic champion, who became the mother of a daughter in April, on Wednesday. Moreover, training and matches are two different things. That's why it's important for her to get plenty of match practice.

Bencic continues next week with the ITF tournament in Pétange. In Luxembourg, she will benefit from a wild card, just like in Hamburg. She will then play with the Swiss team against Serbia in the Billie Jean King Cup in Biel. After that, she wants to get as close as possible to her best form again in Australia at the beginning of next year.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Wohlwend successor found. Ajoie signs Greg Ireland as head coach

Wohlwend successor foundAjoie signs Greg Ireland as head coach

Pirmin Zurbriggen spills the beans.

Pirmin Zurbriggen spills the beans"The other guy next to you almost dies of nervousness"

In top form. Another victory and Swiss record for Noè Ponti

In top formAnother victory and Swiss record for Noè Ponti

Change after Biathlon World Championships. Jürg Capol future Nordic Director of Swiss-Ski

Change after Biathlon World ChampionshipsJürg Capol future Nordic Director of Swiss-Ski

Forced break. Cruciate ligament surgery for Alessandra Keller

Forced breakCruciate ligament surgery for Alessandra Keller