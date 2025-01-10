Novak Djokovic believes he was poisoned during his stay in a deportation hotel in Melbourne 2022. Vincent Thian/AP/dpa

Three years ago, Novak Djokovic experienced his own personal nightmare at the Australian Open. Now the tennis star is making new allegations.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Novak Djokovic returns to the place where he experienced a major drama three years ago. In 2022, his entry into Australia caused a stir because he did not vaccinate himself against the coronavirus.

The Serbian was sent to a deportation hotel at the time. Djokovic now says: "In that hotel in Melbourne, I ate food that poisoned me."

Tests had shown that he had "a very high level of heavy metals". For Djokovic, it is clear that this was solely due to the food at the hotel. Show more

Novak Djokovic has bad memories of the 2022 Australian Open, and not just because of his expulsion at the time. Shortly before the start of the Grand Slam tournament this Sunday in Melbourne, the Serbian tennis star claimed that the food in the deportation hotel ordered by the state had "poisoned" him at the time.

When he returned to his Serbian homeland, he had "health problems", the 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner told "GQ" magazine. He had felt "very ill" and had undergone toxicology tests. "And I realized that I had eaten food in that hotel in Melbourne that was poisoning me."

Djokovic made these statements publicly for the first time. Tests had revealed "a very high level of heavy metals", said the 37-year-old. When asked whether he had ingested it through food, Djokovic replied: "That is the only possibility."

The Djokovic case became a political issue during the coronavirus pandemic. James Ross/AAP/dpa

Djokovic: Was "not a threat to anyone"

Three years ago, Djokovic's visa was declared invalid in court. After being placed in a deportation hotel, the tennis star was finally deported and was not allowed to take part in the Australian Open. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the case of the Serb, who had not been vaccinated against the virus, became a political issue. His original three-year entry ban was lifted.

As a professional athlete, he is "very careful about what I eat and I take regular tests, blood tests, all kinds of tests. I know exactly what's going on," said Djokovic. That's why he didn't feel he had to get vaccinated against corona. He knew that he was "not a threat to anyone": "Because I wasn't. Because I had antibodies."