Entering the country, then in a deportation hotel, then finally leaving again after some back and forth: Novak Djokovic still thinks about his experiences in Australia in 2022 with unease.

Novak Djokovic returns to the place where he experienced a major drama three years ago. In 2022, his entry into Australia caused a lot of excitement because he did not vaccinate himself against the coronavirus.

After a long back and forth, Djokovic was ultimately not allowed to take part in the Australian Open. However, the threat of an entry ban did not materialize. A year later, he celebrated winning the title.

"Some traces are still there when I go through passport control and see if anyone is coming from the immigration zone," says Djokovic this year.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia three years ago still has an effect on him today. The 37-year-old Serbian told the Melbourne newspaper "Herald Sun" that he had suffered a kind of trauma during his previous arrivals and the checks. Due to a lack of vaccination against the coronavirus, Djokovic had to leave Australia in 2022 after a legal dispute and was therefore unable to take part in the Australian Open.

"Some traces are still there when I go through passport control and see if anyone is coming from the immigration zone," Djokovic reported. "Are they going to take me, detain me or let me go? I have to admit that I have that feeling." However, Djokovic assured that he holds no grudges because of what happened back then.

Chasing his 25th Grand Slam title

The threat of a three-year entry ban did not materialize after the expulsion; the following year, Djokovic was allowed to compete again at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season and promptly won his tenth title at Melbourne Park. The previous year, the record winner lost in the semi-finals to Jannik Sinner from Italy.

With another triumph this year, the Olympic champion and long-time world number one would celebrate his 25th Grand Slam triumph. This would make him the sole record holder for the most successes at the four most important tennis tournaments for men and women. "I hope to win another title there," said Djokovic before the start of the tournament on Sunday. In Brisbane, however, he was recently eliminated in the quarter-finals.