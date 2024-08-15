As a child, he allegedly dreamed of playing in a Real Madrid shirt. Kylian Mbappé scores immediately in his first competitive match for his new club. It could be difficult for Jude Bellingham.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kylian Mbappé wins his first title in his first competitive game for Real Madrid. The Whites beat Atalanta Bergamo 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup.

The French superstar decided the game with his goal to make it 2-0. "It's a great pleasure to score as a striker. I hope I can continue to improve and help the team," said Mbappé after the game.

After the perfect start to his first season with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé immediately looked ahead. "It's a magical night. I've always dreamed of it and now it's true. We've won a trophy, that's always very important. But I hope it gets even better," said the Frenchman after the 2-0 win over Atalanta Bergamo in the Super Cup, which was held in Warsaw this year.

He scored the second goal himself, following an assist from Jude Bellingham. "I arrived here with humility and I have to thank everyone at the club for helping me. I just have to worry about football and that's what I'm best at," said the attacker.

First competitive game, first competitive goal and first title - just one month after his introduction at Real, Mbappé is already in the thick of things. "You want a player like him in your team. That's the definition of Real Madrid. He played brilliantly. The goal was good," said Bellingham about his new colleague - and predicted a lot of stress for himself in the coming games. "It's brilliant to play with him and Vini (Vinicius Jr.) - but you only ever have two seconds before they both wave their hands and want the ball."

Mbappé still wants to improve

After a cautious first half, Mbappé turned on the heat after the break and led the Champions League winners to their first title of the season against the Europa League winners from Italy. "It's a great pleasure to score as a striker. I hope I can continue to improve and help the team," he said.

Before Mbappé's goal, Fede Valverde had scored to make it 1-0. The Uruguayan wore the number eight shirt, which had become vacant following the retirement of Toni Kroos. After the game, however, the focus was on Mbappé. In the 68th minute, Bellingham had set up the Frenchman's first goal with a wonderful pass on the left. From close range, he gave Bergamo goalkeeper Juan Musso no chance. The Real newcomer was then substituted in the 83rd to great cheers from the fans.