In the clash between English champions Manchester City and cup winners Manchester United, Manuel Akanji's Skyblues came out on top on penalties. The Swiss, of all people, who missed the penalty against England in the European Championship quarter-final, sinks the last penalty.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manchester City win the Community Shield - the English Super Cup - against city rivals Man United on penalties to clinch their first title of the new season.

After 90 minutes, the score was 1-1 after goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bernardo Silva. Manuel Akanji finally scored the decisive penalty to make it 6:5 for the Citizens.

At the European Championships, the Switzerland defender had failed to score from the spot in the quarter-final against England. Akanji's satisfaction after the game is correspondingly great. Show more

Akanji started as the eighth scorer and knew that he could decide the final because Johnny Evans had missed earlier. The Swiss aimed for the middle and the ball flew under the crossbar and into the net. It is a source of satisfaction for Akanji, who became a tragic hero five weeks ago in the European Championship quarter-final against England when he was the only player to miss a penalty.

"I let the others shoot first. Because if you don't convert the last attempt, you lack a bit of confidence the next time. But I had a good feeling. If I hadn't scored, I might have thought about my miss at the European Championship for longer," Akanji told British broadcaster ITV after the game.

"I practised again in training yesterday and decided to shoot down the middle. I did that and it went in," the 29-year-old continued. "I hadn't won the Community Shield before. I'm really happy to have won this trophy now. I hope the next title will follow soon."

The Premier League kicks off next week for Akanji and Co. Manchester City face Chelsea away from home on Sunday.