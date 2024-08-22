Alain Sutter joins the blue Sport team of experts.

For the start of the Champions League, blue Sport is strengthening its team of top-class experts with a prominent new addition: Alain Sutter. The "Home of Football" will also be showing YB's play-off second leg against Galatasaray live and exclusively.

Syl Battistuzzi

blue Sport has scored a major coup with Alain Sutter. The 56-year-old started his successful career at GC, from where he then moved to Nuremberg, Bayern and Freiburg in Germany. Alain Sutter played a total of 62 times for the Swiss national team, including at the 1994 World Cup in the USA. From 2018 to 2024, Alain Sutter was Head of Sport at St.Gallen.

"I like the way blue Sport interprets football: extremely knowledgeable, but in a relaxed, easy-going atmosphere. I've always found that very enriching. I'm delighted to now be part of the team," says Alain Sutter.

Claudia Lässer, CEO of Entertainment Programm AG: "Alain Sutter is a legend of Swiss football with an incredibly packed rucksack of experience. We are delighted to have him on board our blue Sport team. He is not only a proven football expert, but also has the ability to present complex tactical analysis in an understandable way and explain the game in all its facets."

YB second leg live and exclusively on blue Sport

After the 3:2 win in the first leg, Bern's Young Boys will fight for a place in the new league phase of the UEFA Champions League in the second leg next Tuesday (August 27). The match will be broadcast live and exclusively by blue Sport from 9 p.m., with the match starting at 8:30 p.m.

The league phase of the Champions League will then start on September 17. Football fans can watch all matches exclusively on blue Sport. The matches will be accompanied by comprehensive coverage on all blue+ platforms.

Further information on blue Sport's offering and program can be found at www.blueplus.ch/sport.