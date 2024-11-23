  1. Residential Customers
Cult coach in action for the 700th time Atlético win on Simeone's anniversary and move up to second place

SDA

23.11.2024 - 18:34

Diego Simeone celebrates a win on his 700th appearance as Atlético Madrid coach. Late goals from Griezmann and Sorloth gave Madrid a 2-1 win over Alaves.

Simeone, who has coached Atlético Madrid for almost 13 years, has won the Spanish championship (2014 and 2021) and the Europa League (2012 and 2018) twice with the club. The 54-year-old Argentinian also led the Colchoneros to the Champions League final twice (2014 and 2016 with defeats against Real Madrid).

Atlético currently occupy second place in the league and have the best defense in the championship, having conceded eight goals in 14 games. Strong defending is a trademark of Simeone: in 700 matches on the touchline, his team has conceded 326 times.

Diego Simeone has been coach of Atlético Madrid for almost 13 years
Keystone

SDA

