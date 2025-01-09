🎥 Laporta’s reaction to the CSD news:



Practically at the last minute, FC Barcelona have reason to rejoice. European Championship hero Dani Olmo can now be registered with La Liga and play after all. This causes a special kind of emotional outburst for the Barça boss. But the decision is not final.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Barcelona can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being regarding the eligibility of European champion Dani Olmo. The Spanish Supreme Sports Council has approved the club's registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.

The decision causes an emotional outburst for Barça boss Joan Laporta. According to Spanish media reports, Laporta insulted representatives of the Spanish LaLiga.

Olmo and Víctor will be allowed to play again in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. Show more

FC Barcelona can breathe a sigh of relief after days of wrangling over the eligibility of European champion Dani Olmo. The Spanish Supreme Sports Council, Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), granted Olmo and his Spanish compatriot Pau Víctor registration for the time being. Both are therefore allowed to play for FC Barcelona until a final decision is made, which could take months.

The CSD will now hear the arguments of LaLiga and the federation regarding the refusal of a new license for both players in order to make a final decision. In the meantime, however, Olmo and Víctor can play again. Including in the final of the Spanish Supercopa this Sunday. Both were still without permission to play in Wednesday night's semi-final against Athletic Bilbao, which the Catalans won 2-0 thanks to goals from Gavi (17th minute) and Lamine Yamal (52nd).

Laporta's emotional outburst

Barça president Joan Laporta had every reason to be happy when he heard about the CSD's decision. Videos show an emotional outburst from the club boss - obscene cheering gestures included (see above). Laporta shouted loudly and repeatedly shouted swear words that were presumably directed at his critics - and probably also at representatives of the Spanish League Association and the Spanish Football Association.

Dani Olmo and Joan Laporta have a good laugh again. imago

Laporta is said to have insulted the LaLiga representatives as "shameless" and "cowardly", writes the newspaper "El Larguero". According to media reports, the Barça boss also called several people "sons of bitches". The Spanish media report "disrespectful behavior". "Joan Laporta confused euphoria with disrespect", headlines "Marca", for example.

The reason for the constant headlines about Olmo over the past two weeks is the Catalans' financial problems. FC Barcelona is heavily in debt and was initially unable to present an alternative to the league in order to fulfill the conditions for Olmo's registration. The Catalans also failed in their attempt to force the registration in court.

Barça can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being

The sale of VIP boxes in the modernized Camp Nou stadium, where the team has yet to play again, finally brought the breakthrough. An investment fund from the Arab world is said to have paid 100 million euros for this, but Barcelona were initially unable to produce the full amount.

According to Spanish reports, a transfer-free departure of Olmo in the absence of registration could have cost the club over 260 million euros. Olmo had signed a contract until the end of June 2030 when he moved from RB Leipzig to FC Barcelona for 55 million euros and was entitled to his salary until then.

Now the Catalans have reason to be happy again for the time being. Also for sporting reasons. In the Supercopa final on Sunday, they will face either Real Madrid or RCD Mallorca. Both teams will meet in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on Thursday.

