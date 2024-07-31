Flick celebrates victory with Barça against Guardiola's Man City - Gallery It was Flick's first test match with his new club. Image: dpa Flick scored two goals in regular time. Image: dpa Flick celebrates victory with Barça against Guardiola's Man City - Gallery It was Flick's first test match with his new club. Image: dpa Flick scored two goals in regular time. Image: dpa

Hansi Flick has to wait a long time before he can stand on the FC Barcelona touchline for the first time in a test match. But then things go well for the Catalans.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Hansi Flick celebrated his debut as FC Barcelona coach with a win against the great Manchester City.

In a test match in Orlando, the Spaniards beat the English side on penalties. The score was 2:2 after 90 minutes and there was no extra time.

"All the players fought for their teammates, and that is the most important key to success," said Flick after the game.

Hansi Flick celebrated a victory in his first match as coach of FC Barcelona, which was accompanied by thunder and lightning. The Catalans won their test match in Orlando on Wednesday night against English champions Manchester City 4:1 on penalties. After 90 minutes, the score was 2:2 (2:2) and there was no extra time. "I'm very satisfied," said the former national coach. "We worked hard and, above all, defended and attacked as a team."

The kick-off, originally scheduled for midnight (local time), was postponed by around 80 minutes due to a thunderstorm. Pau Víctor (24) and Pablo Torre (45+2) then scored for Flick's new team and Nico O'Reilly (39) and Jack Grealish (60) for Manchester, who are coached by former Barça star Pep Guardiola, in front of a good 63,000 spectators.

"All the players fought for their teammates and that is the most important key to success," said Flick, who was officially introduced last week.

