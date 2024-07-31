  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Successful debut Barcelona beat Manchester City in their first game under Hansi Flick

dpa

31.7.2024 - 07:28

Flick celebrates victory with Barça against Guardiola's Man City - Gallery
Flick celebrates victory with Barça against Guardiola's Man City - Gallery. It was Flick's first test match with his new club.

It was Flick's first test match with his new club.

Image: dpa

Flick celebrates victory with Barça against Guardiola's Man City - Gallery. Flick scored two goals in regular time.

Flick scored two goals in regular time.

Image: dpa

Flick celebrates victory with Barça against Guardiola's Man City - Gallery
Flick celebrates victory with Barça against Guardiola's Man City - Gallery. It was Flick's first test match with his new club.

It was Flick's first test match with his new club.

Image: dpa

Flick celebrates victory with Barça against Guardiola's Man City - Gallery. Flick scored two goals in regular time.

Flick scored two goals in regular time.

Image: dpa

Hansi Flick has to wait a long time before he can stand on the FC Barcelona touchline for the first time in a test match. But then things go well for the Catalans.

31.7.2024 - 07:28

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Hansi Flick celebrated his debut as FC Barcelona coach with a win against the great Manchester City.
  • In a test match in Orlando, the Spaniards beat the English side on penalties. The score was 2:2 after 90 minutes and there was no extra time.
  • "All the players fought for their teammates, and that is the most important key to success," said Flick after the game.
Show more

Hansi Flick celebrated a victory in his first match as coach of FC Barcelona, which was accompanied by thunder and lightning. The Catalans won their test match in Orlando on Wednesday night against English champions Manchester City 4:1 on penalties. After 90 minutes, the score was 2:2 (2:2) and there was no extra time. "I'm very satisfied," said the former national coach. "We worked hard and, above all, defended and attacked as a team."

The kick-off, originally scheduled for midnight (local time), was postponed by around 80 minutes due to a thunderstorm. Pau Víctor (24) and Pablo Torre (45+2) then scored for Flick's new team and Nico O'Reilly (39) and Jack Grealish (60) for Manchester, who are coached by former Barça star Pep Guardiola, in front of a good 63,000 spectators.

"All the players fought for their teammates and that is the most important key to success," said Flick, who was officially introduced last week.

More videos from the department

dpa

More from the department

A dream goal is not enough. Dzeko buries Lugano's Champions League dreams

A dream goal is not enoughDzeko buries Lugano's Champions League dreams

Adjustments on match day. GC abolishes club anthem:

Adjustments on match dayGC abolishes club anthem: "We have to let go of unrealistic expectations"

Other priorities for the Swiss. Martin Schmidt resigns as Mainz sporting director for personal reasons

Other priorities for the SwissMartin Schmidt resigns as Mainz sporting director for personal reasons