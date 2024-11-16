FC Bayern goalkeeper Maria Luisa "Mala" Grohs has been diagnosed with a malignant tumor. Imago

The soccer player and German champion Maria Luisa "Mala" Grohs has made her cancer public. She has been diagnosed with a malignant tumor. The club promised her every help.

The 23-year-old professional soccer player Mala Grohs has been diagnosed with cancer.

The goalkeeper addresses the fans in an emotional video, thanking them for the great support she has received from all sides and expressing her fighting spirit.

FC Bayern Munich is also backing Grohs all the way and is extending her contract, which expires at the end of the season, in this difficult situation.

"With our contract extension, we want to make a small contribution so that she can concentrate on her recovery - and show her that she should know that FC Bayern will always be her home," explains Chief Sports Officer Max Eberl. Show more

Goalkeeper Maria Luisa "Mala" Grohs has made her cancer public and will miss FC Bayern and the national team for an indefinite period of time. The 23-year-old has been diagnosed with a "malignant tumor", it was reported. "The whole thing is certainly a challenge that I didn't expect to have to deal with now," Grohs said in an emotional video. "But with the help of everyone here, I will definitely overcome it."

Grohs has played for Bayern since 2019 and has won the German championship three times since then. She was recently called up to the senior squad by national coach Christian Wück, but withdrew due to tonsil surgery. She is still waiting for her first international match. After that, however, she was back between the posts for Bayern, most recently on Tuesday in the 3-0 Champions League win over Vålerenga.

Club extends contract

"I'm sure that with the help I'm getting from all sides now, I'll make it and be completely healthy again," the player was quoted as saying. Bayern President Herbert Hainer said: "At times like this, sport takes a back seat. Together with the entire FC Bayern family, our club stands behind Mala Grohs."

At the same time, the German champions announced that they would be extending the keeper's contract, which expires at the end of the season, by one year until June 2026. "With our contract extension, we want to play a small part in allowing her to focus on her recovery - and show her that she should know that FC Bayern is always her home," said sporting director Max Eberl to the Münster native, who has made a total of 81 professional appearances for Bayern since January 2021.

Request for privacy

Munich's women's football director Bianca Rech said: "She'll be very close to us and always part of our team. Everything is geared towards her getting healthy first - and then returning to the pitch."

The club asks that players refrain from making inquiries and respect her privacy.

