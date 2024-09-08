Without Xhaka against European champions Spain, with wonder wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams - almost nothing speaks for the Nati today at the Stade de Genève. Only the statistics give us hope.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today, the national team will face European champions Spain with the talent of the century Lamine Yamal at the Stade de Genève, which has long been sold out.

After the 2-0 defeat in Denmark, the national team is plagued by personnel worries - a win against Spain would be a sensation. However, we are encouraged by the statistics: in this millennium they are balanced.

Kick-off is this Sunday at 20:45. Show more

As if the task against the reigning European champions wasn't difficult enough, the national team has to lament a number of significant absences after the 2-0 defeat in Denmark. Defender Nico Elvedi and captain Granit Xhaka are suspended after being sent off. Xhaka in particular, the boss and pivot in midfield, is actually irreplaceable.

Yakin has a plan B

Yakin has made his choice: Gregory Wüthrich will play Elvedi, Monaco captain Denis Zakaria will play Xhaka. A big game for Zakaria, who was born in Geneva. "I'm delighted to be playing here in my home country against Spain."

Xhaka's absence is worrying Switzerland, but the Spaniards are unconcerned. "Unlike me, Murat Yakin has no personnel problems, I'm missing several players," says Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

Absences and the poor surface(the pitch in the stadium is suffering from fungal infestation) should not be an excuse. After the 0-0 draw against Serbia in the opener, only victory counts for Spain. "We have to do a lot better than in the Serbia game."

"I'm glad I don't have to play against Yamal"

Yakin knows that there is little to be said for the national team in the clash against the football giant. "We are the clear outsiders." The Spanish team is peppered with mega stars. And yet one in particular stands out: the talent of the century Lamine Yamal. "I'm glad I don't have to play against him," says Yakin, raving about the 17-year-old's style of play. On the other side, Williams Jr. is whirling around - no less talented. blue Sport took a look at the feet of the two prodigies during training at the Stade de Genève (see video above).

At least the statistics give us hope. Switzerland is one of the few countries to have a balanced record against Spain in recent years. The 7 matches this millennium have resulted in 2 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats.

More videos about the national team