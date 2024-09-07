Hopefully the national team will have as much to laugh about after the game against European champions Spain as Yakin and Zakaria did at the press conference. It's wonderful how Zakaria reacts to the captain's irritations.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the 2-0 defeat in Denmark, the Swiss national team are in high spirits ahead of the Spain clash. Zakaria and Yakin are in high spirits at the press conference. Rarely has there been so much laughter.

The substitute captain debate (Xhaka is suspended) is a source of laughter and because the press conference has to be translated into three languages (German, French, Spanish), there is further irritation. Show more

The anger after the Denmark defeat and the joking red against Nico Elvedi (Yakin: "Everyone saw that Elvedi was fouled first") has evaporated for the national team coach.

In a good mood, Yakin sits next to Monaco captain Denis Zakaria at the press conference and entertains the journalists. When first asked what it's like to play against the 17-year-old Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal, the 49-year-old replies: "I'm glad I don't have to play against him." However, he is happy to watch Yamal. "He's a fantastic kid, plays attractive football. When he has the ball at his feet, it becomes difficult for us."

Yakin: "I prefer to hear their voice..."

Of course, Yakin also knows that Spain will be facing the best national team in Europe, perhaps even the world, in the long-sold-out Stade de Genève. But he is not playing on respect and fear, on the contrary. Yakin is relaxed and jokes around. At one point, he stops head of communications Adrian Arnold, who is trying to translate a question from French to German, and points to the translator. "I'd rather hear her voice than yours ..."

Translations are a little difficult at this press conference anyway. It is also difficult for the translator, who speaks perfect German, French and Spanish. A confusion of languages. At the end, Arnold thanks the media representatives from Ticino for not having to translate into Italian.

Zakaria: "Once again: I'm not captain..."

There is also laughter about the captain issue. Zakaria, who came on for the suspended captain Xhaka against Spain, was given the captain's role countless times. At the last mix-up, Zakaria rolls his eyes, then laughs out loud and says: "I'll repeat it again: I'm not captain against Spain." Wonderful!

At the very end, Yakin resolves the dilemma: "Zakaria is captain at Monaco, Manuel Akanji will wear the ribbon against Spain."

Let's hope that the Nati will still have something to laugh about after the final whistle against the European champions.

