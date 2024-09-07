On Sunday, the national team will face European champions Spain in the Nations League. At the media conference, Murat Yakin reveals who will replace the suspended Granit Xhaka and Nico Elvedi and how Switzerland has dealt with the frustrating defeat against Denmark.

Linus Hämmerli

The 10 most important statements by national team coach Yakin from the media conference ahead of the thriller against Spain.

Who will replace the suspended Nico Elvedi?

"Gregory Wüthrich played a very good game against Denmark. He will play tomorrow. He came into training very refreshing, likeable and positive. He was fully involved straight away. It shows how much self-confidence he has."

Who will replace the suspended Granit Xhaka?

"Zakaria is fully fit again. That's why he'll take over Xhaka's role tomorrow. Denis is a leader, he's in the team council. So we're also well-staffed in this role tomorrow."

Will the suspended Xhaka be with the team?

"Granit will also be here. He has publicly apologized, which shows his greatness. He immediately signaled that he will be with the team. He'll also be with us tomorrow at lunch and in the dressing room."

Who will take the captain's armband?

"Manuel Akanji will be captain against Spain"

Who will be in goal?

"Gregor needs these games now. He showed in Denmark that he can excel. We won't change in this constellation."

Is the Nations League a chance to test players?

"There's no reason to test. We take the Nations League very seriously. We can measure ourselves against the best. We know that some players haven't got into the rhythm yet. Tomorrow, due to the suspensions, two players will get the chance to play who haven't played much otherwise. But we'll play with the best possible line-up."

How did you perceive the red card against Elvedi in the match against Denmark?

"I looked at the scene again more closely. I was even angrier after the game. If you have a bit of football instinct, you can't possibly give Elvedi a foul on the striker. Eledi is fouled first and he still touches the ball. For me, that was an action that turned the game around extremely. It was a key moment, it was a heated affair."

How did the team deal with this frustration?

"After the game in the hotel, it was already forgotten during the games. That's the art of this generation somewhere. I'd probably be angry about moments like that for weeks. But the players these days - with this intensity and the amount of games they have - it's about switching off, forgetting and focusing on the next game. That's actually quite amazing and I'm very grateful that the players are able to process that in such a short space of time. Win or lose, it makes no difference to them. The focus is absolutely on tomorrow's game."

How do you have to perform to get something against Spain?

"Our game will be bold, we're playing at home. If you allow yourself to be pushed back against Spain, you're asking to concede goals. We want to show intense football, which is what they're used to from us. We want to disrupt them where they're not dangerous. It takes a lot of running, it takes duels. We can't always stop all the passes, but we have to stay focused and make the most of the chances we get."

More videos on the national team

The live ticker to read up on