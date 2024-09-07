On Sunday, the national team will face European champions Spain in the Nations League. At the media conference, Murat Yakin reveals who will replace the suspended Granit Xhaka and Nico Elvedi and how Switzerland has dealt with the frustrating defeat against Denmark.
The 10 most important statements by national team coach Yakin from the media conference ahead of the thriller against Spain.
Who will replace the suspended Nico Elvedi?
"Gregory Wüthrich played a very good game against Denmark. He will play tomorrow. He came into training very refreshing, likeable and positive. He was fully involved straight away. It shows how much self-confidence he has."
Who will replace the suspended Granit Xhaka?
"Zakaria is fully fit again. That's why he'll take over Xhaka's role tomorrow. Denis is a leader, he's in the team council. So we're also well-staffed in this role tomorrow."
Will the suspended Xhaka be with the team?
"Granit will also be here. He has publicly apologized, which shows his greatness. He immediately signaled that he will be with the team. He'll also be with us tomorrow at lunch and in the dressing room."
Who will take the captain's armband?
"Manuel Akanji will be captain against Spain"
Who will be in goal?
"Gregor needs these games now. He showed in Denmark that he can excel. We won't change in this constellation."
Is the Nations League a chance to test players?
"There's no reason to test. We take the Nations League very seriously. We can measure ourselves against the best. We know that some players haven't got into the rhythm yet. Tomorrow, due to the suspensions, two players will get the chance to play who haven't played much otherwise. But we'll play with the best possible line-up."
How did you perceive the red card against Elvedi in the match against Denmark?
"I looked at the scene again more closely. I was even angrier after the game. If you have a bit of football instinct, you can't possibly give Elvedi a foul on the striker. Eledi is fouled first and he still touches the ball. For me, that was an action that turned the game around extremely. It was a key moment, it was a heated affair."
How did the team deal with this frustration?
"After the game in the hotel, it was already forgotten during the games. That's the art of this generation somewhere. I'd probably be angry about moments like that for weeks. But the players these days - with this intensity and the amount of games they have - it's about switching off, forgetting and focusing on the next game. That's actually quite amazing and I'm very grateful that the players are able to process that in such a short space of time. Win or lose, it makes no difference to them. The focus is absolutely on tomorrow's game."
How do you have to perform to get something against Spain?
"Our game will be bold, we're playing at home. If you allow yourself to be pushed back against Spain, you're asking to concede goals. We want to show intense football, which is what they're used to from us. We want to disrupt them where they're not dangerous. It takes a lot of running, it takes duels. We can't always stop all the passes, but we have to stay focused and make the most of the chances we get."
Question for Zakaria: Three years ago at the European Championship, you replaced Xhaka against Spain. Do you still remember that?
Denis Zakaria: "We played a very good game. We made it to the penalty shoot-out. That was a very positive game from us. We have to play like that tomorrow. "
Questions for Zakaria: Do you struggle with the fact that you always have to deal with injuries at major events?
Denis Zakaria: "It's always difficult when you're injured before a big tournament. I work hard to always be fit. But it's not easy on the mind when you're injured for a big tournament."
Question for Zakaria: How do you plan to replace Granit Xhaka? The footsteps are huge?
Denis Zakaria: "I think Granit is a very important player for us. But I am Denis Zakaria and not Granit Xhaka. I will help the team with my qualities. We are different players."
Question for Zakaria: What does it mean to you to play against the European champions in front of a full house at home?
Denis Zakaria: "It's always special to play at home. It will be a very good game. I'll take this game like any other. I always give 100 percent, and I'll do the same tomorrow."
A Spanish journalist wants to know: What does it mean for Switzerland to play against a 17-year-old Lamal?
Murat Yakin: "First of all, I'm glad I don't have to play against him. He's a fantastic kid. He already plays great football at a high level for his age. In general, it's important not to let them play against the European champions, who are particularly strong on the wings, otherwise it will be difficult. "
