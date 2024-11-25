Back on the road to success with FC Basel: President David Degen. Imago

FC Basel is back at the top of the Super League table. Returning player Xherdan Shaqiri has played a major part in this. For David Degen, he was perhaps the missing piece of the puzzle.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you After beating Servette 3-1, FC Basel are back at the top of the Super League table for the first time in three years. The outstanding man on Sunday was Xherdan Shaqiri with three goals.

FCB president David Degen sees Shaqiri as a factor in FCB's upward trend. With him, "perhaps the piece of the puzzle that has been missing so far has been added", Degen tells Blick.

The signing of the former international star was preceded by a long process, including a "top secret meeting". Show more

FC Basel is currently running like clockwork. FCB is playing at the top of the Super League, and king transfer Xherdan Shaqiri is also flourishing more and more. After his hat-trick in the 3:1 win against Servette, he is the new top scorer in the Super League (5 goals, 7 assists) with just 11 appearances after 15 match days.

David Degen is delighted with this development. "Something is growing together, something positive is happening in this team," the FCB president toldBlickahead of the Servette game. The task now is to consistently confirm the quality.

While FCB was at times bottom of the table last year, the red and blue cogs are once again meshing together. "With the addition of Shaqiri, perhaps the piece of the puzzle that has been missing so far has been added."

Shaqiri transfer was a very long process

But getting the Shaqiri piece of the puzzle in the first place was a tour de force. During the European Championship, Degen and sporting director Daniel Stucki came to a decision: If Shaqiri wants it, signing him is a "no-brainer".

FCB then took the first steps in a "long, very long process". Stucki contacted Shaqiri's advisor, then a "top secret meeting took place in Switzerland".

Also present: Shaqiri himself, his management, Stucki and Degen. "Shaqiri conveyed his motivation and interest to us very credibly. After that, I didn't have to think for another second that we had to do everything we could to bring him back to FCB."

David Degen and Xherdan Shaqiri were once team-mates, now they want to lead FC Basel to success. Keystone

Degen is not talking about the championship title

The coup pays off. Shaqiri is increasingly fitting into the team and impressing with his finesse and wit. Although FCB are leaders again after a long time and some fans are probably already dreaming of the title, Degen and Co. are keeping their heads down. "The goal is to finish in the top six to be in the Championship Group."