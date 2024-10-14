Jamie Leweling (right) celebrates the decisive goal with Antonio Rüdiger (left). KEYSTONE

Germany beat the Netherlands 1:0 in the Nations League, with debutant Jamie Leweling scoring the goal. France wins 2:1 against Belgium thanks to Kolo Muani's brace.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you In the Nations League, Germany win 1-0 at home against the Netherlands.

Belgium lose 2-1 to France, playing in superior numbers in the final quarter of an hour but unable to avert defeat.

Italy are no slouches against Israel and win 4:1. Show more

Germany beat the Netherlands 1:0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nations League, marking another milestone for national coach Julian Nagelsmann on the anniversary of his first international match.

After the big farewell applause for the "legends" around record goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, debutant Jamie Leweling led Germany to a prestigious victory in the football classic against the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old from Stuttgart provided the acclaimed bang in the Munich Arena with his full-stretch goal in the 64th minute of a tough but nevertheless mature 1:0 (0:0).

In the second Group 3 match, Hungary beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 thanks to two goals from Dominik Szoboszlai.

France and Italy battle for group victory

In Group 2, Italy and France will battle it out to win the group. The Squadra Azzurra had no trouble against Israel and won 4:1, with captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scoring two goals.

The French were also able to rely on a double scorer in their 2:1 win against Belgium. Randal Kolo Muani scored first from the penalty spot and then in the second half with a well-placed header.

The fact that captain Aurélien Tchouaméni had to leave the field with just under a quarter of an hour to go did not come back to haunt the Équipe Tricolore. In mid-November, they will face each other head-to-head in Milan at the end of the group stage.

