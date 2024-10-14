Germany beat the Netherlands 1:0 in the Nations League, with debutant Jamie Leweling scoring the goal. France wins 2:1 against Belgium thanks to Kolo Muani's brace.
- In the Nations League, Germany win 1-0 at home against the Netherlands.
- Belgium lose 2-1 to France, playing in superior numbers in the final quarter of an hour but unable to avert defeat.
- Italy are no slouches against Israel and win 4:1.
Germany beat the Netherlands 1:0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nations League, marking another milestone for national coach Julian Nagelsmann on the anniversary of his first international match.
After the big farewell applause for the "legends" around record goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, debutant Jamie Leweling led Germany to a prestigious victory in the football classic against the Netherlands.
The 23-year-old from Stuttgart provided the acclaimed bang in the Munich Arena with his full-stretch goal in the 64th minute of a tough but nevertheless mature 1:0 (0:0).
In the second Group 3 match, Hungary beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 thanks to two goals from Dominik Szoboszlai.
France and Italy battle for group victory
In Group 2, Italy and France will battle it out to win the group. The Squadra Azzurra had no trouble against Israel and won 4:1, with captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scoring two goals.
The French were also able to rely on a double scorer in their 2:1 win against Belgium. Randal Kolo Muani scored first from the penalty spot and then in the second half with a well-placed header.
The fact that captain Aurélien Tchouaméni had to leave the field with just under a quarter of an hour to go did not come back to haunt the Équipe Tricolore. In mid-November, they will face each other head-to-head in Milan at the end of the group stage.
Highlights of the Germany v Netherlands and Belgium v France matches
Germany vs. Netherlands 1:0 // Belgium vs. France 1:2
The hammer duels are over
Germany deservedly beat the Netherlands 1:0, with debutant Leweling scoring the only goal of the game in the 64th minute. Belgium lose 2-1 to runners-up France, playing 19 minutes of stoppage time in superior numbers but unable to avert defeat.
Germany vs. Netherlands 1:0
90th minute: Baumann wide awake for Donyell's shot
The Netherlands still want the equalizer here. Donyell Malen takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area. The shot is powerful and well-placed, but keeper Bauman reacts sensationally to scramble the ball out of the left-hand side. There are still four minutes left in the match.
Germany v Netherlands 1:0
77th minute: Simons hits the crossbar
Wow, that was closer than close. Xavi Simons takes heart and hammers the ball against the crossbar. A sigh of relief in Germany. The Nagelsmen still lead 1:0.
Belgium vs. France 1:2
76th minute: Tchouameni is sent off
Belgium counter-attack, Tielemans runs alone towards the French box. Tchaouameni catches Tielemans on the foot, brings him down and receives his second yellow card and is sent off. Maignan saves the subsequent free kick.
Belgium vs. France 1:2
62nd minute: Goal France
Randal Kolo Muani scores the brace. The striker heads the ball into the net after a cross from Lucas Digne.
Germany vs. Netherlands 1:0
64th minute: Germany take the lead!
Now the Leweling goal counts! After the goal in the 2nd minute was disallowed by the Stuttgart player, he manages to score on his DFB debut in the 64th minute. The goal came from a corner kick. The ball bounces at the feet of Leweling, who smashes it into the net.
Belgium vs. France 1:1
60th minute: Koné's goal disallowed
The VAR comes into play once again in Belgium. Manu Koné puts France in front, but the goal is preceded by a handball. The goal does not count.
Germany v Netherlands 0:0
59th minute: Germany's fast-paced football no longer breaks through
The picture in Munich is different after the break. The Netherlands are now much better in the game. Well, not more dangerous, but they have Germany better under control. Nagelsmann's team are still barely getting into the danger zone. So the start to the second half is extremely uneventful.
Belgium vs. France 1:1
52nd minute: Dembélé's amazing solo!
What a solo run by Ousmane Dembélé! Belgium have a free kick, France clear and counter-attack. The PSG player runs with the ball at his feet across half the pitch past man and mouse and takes a shot on the edge of the penalty area. The net rattles. But the ball is not in the goal. Out of the net.
Germany 0-0 Netherlands
Nagelsmann and Koeman change for half-time 2
The ball is rolling again. For the Germans, Robert Andrich replaces Florian Wirtz. For the Netherlands, Quinten Timber makes way for Donyell Malen. The game is also back underway in Belgium - but there are no changes.
Belgium v France 1:1 / Germany v Netherlands 0:0
Time for tea at the break
The ball is at rest in both games. Break. The action resumes in 15 minutes.
Belgium vs. France 1:1
45th minute: Belgium score!
Loïs Openda heads the home side level in stoppage time of the first half. First the linesman raised his flag, then the referee corrected the decision with the help of the VAR. The goal counted.
Germany vs. Netherlands 0:0
39th minute: Germany do and make
It's the same old picture in Munich: Germany hold the sceptre in their hands, Netherlands goalie Verbruggen keeps the ball out. Still 0:0.
Belgium vs. France 0:1
35th minute: Kolo Muani shows the Belgians how penalty shoot-outs work
Faes touches the ball with his elbow in the penalty area. Penalty. Kolo Muani does his job and puts France ahead. Belgium 0 - France 1.
Belgium 0:0 against France
23rd minute: Tielemans misses from the spot
There are huge cheers when the referee reverses his offside decision and awards Belgium a penalty. Saliba slips in the penalty area and catches Openda by the legs. When Tielemans then takes the penalty, there are no cries of joy at all. He hits the ball over the goal.
Belgium vs. France 0:0
15th minute: Belgium dominate the opening phase
France just chase the ball in the opening quarter of an hour. The Belgians vehemently seek the lead. Mike Maignan has kept a clean sheet in the French box so far, also because Belgium's shots have not been dangerous enough.
Germany v Netherlands 0:0
12th minute: Germany on the powerplay
Germany put the Netherlands under a lot of pressure in the opening phase. The visitors' defense is kept very busy and Germany are repeatedly dangerous in front of goal. But the score is still 0:0.
Germany v Netherlands 0:0
2nd minute: Germany's goal doesn't count!
What a debut for Jamie Leweling - or so many thought. The Stuttgart player scores on his first appearance for the DFB team after less than two minutes. The Germans skillfully combine in the danger zone in the opposing half, the ball seems lost, then Gnabry recovers the ball. The ball eventually ends up with Leweling, who hammers it into the net. After consulting the VAR, the referee decides that Serge Gnabry was just behind the Dutch defense when Kimmich passed to him.
Belgium v France 0:0
1st minute: Belgium with first chance
The ball is rolling in Belgium and the hosts have their first chance after 46 seconds. Captain Tielemans takes a shot from distance, but the ball is easy pickings for Maignan. Meanwhile, the game between Germany and the Netherlands is also underway.
Germany vs. Netherlands
Müller, Gündogan, Neuer and Kroos honored
Before the match begins, the fans in Munich pay tribute to the retired Thomas Müller, Ilkay Gündogan, Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos. The latter is not present.
Germany vs. the Netherlands
These are the players Nagelsmann and Koeman are fielding
Germany will be without goalscorer Deniz Undav. The Stuttgart native is out for tonight's match with muscular problems. The 28-year-old, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zencia on Friday, will be replaced by Jamie Leweling for his international debut.
Belgium vs. France
How Belgium and France start
Hello ...
... and welcome to the slow ticker for the two matches between Germany v Netherlands and Belgium v France. The games start at 20:45.