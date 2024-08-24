  1. Residential Customers
Nations League Denmark probably without Christensen against Switzerland

SDA

24.8.2024 - 15:07

FC Barcelona will have to make do without central defender Andreas Christensen for the time being. The 28-year-old Dane is suffering from inflammation of his left Achilles tendon.

24.08.2024, 15:07

24.08.2024, 15:23

This was announced by FC Barcelona without specifying the duration of his absence. Spanish media expect him to be out for up to two months.

Christensen is therefore likely to miss Denmark's two Nations League matches against Switzerland. The SFA team will play in Copenhagen on September 5, followed by the "return match" on October 15 in St. Gallen.

SDA

