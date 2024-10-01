  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spectacle in the Champions League Dortmund host Celtic ++ Swiss clash in Leverkusen ++ ManCity chase record

SDA

1.10.2024 - 04:01

Gregor Kobel with Borussia Dortmund in Champions League action on Tuesday evening.
Gregor Kobel with Borussia Dortmund in Champions League action on Tuesday evening.
Picture: Keystone

In Tuesday's nine Champions League matches, only Borussia Dortmund - Celtic Glasgow will see two first-round winners meet.

SDA

01.10.2024, 04:01

01.10.2024, 08:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The second matchday of the newly created league phase in the Champions League is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. blue Sport will show you all the matches live.
  • On Tuesday, two winners from the first matchday will meet in only one game: Gregor Kobel's Dortmund will host Celtic Glasgow.
  • In Leverkusen, meanwhile, there will be a duel with strong Swiss participation: Granit Xhaka and Bayer host Noah Okafor's Milan. The match will also be refereed by Sandro Schärer.
Show more

Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel may be glad that the calendar has changed. His first month as number 1 in front of the Swiss goal brought him few laurels. Kobel once conceded four goals with Switzerland (in the 4-1 defeat to Spain) and once even conceded five with Dortmund (in the 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart). In six games in September, Kobel only conceded once - in the Champions League away against Brugge (3-0).

Celtic Glasgow started the Champions League phase with a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava - and won two games in a row in the top European Cup for the first time in 17 years. Prior to the victory over Slovan, Celtic had beaten Shakhtar Donetsk in the play-off.

Arsenal host PSG - Swiss clash in Leverkusen

While Dortmund and Celtic are the only two victorious teams from the opening round to face each other on Tuesday, there are other intriguing fixtures. Arsenal London welcome Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta played for the club from the capital for a year and a half as a teenager. Bayer Leverkusen and Granit Xhaka welcome Noah Okafor's AC Milan, who had no chance against Liverpool in the opening round, three days after their fortunate 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich.

Manchester City will be looking for a win at last - after three successive draws against Inter Milan, Arsenal and Newcastle. The Citizens visit Slovan Bratislava and could equalize a record. Manchester City have gone unbeaten in their last 24 Champions League games, excluding penalties (16 wins, 8 draws). Only Manchester United have managed a longer run in the Champions League. The city rivals once went 25 games without defeat.

Videos from the department

SDA

More Champions League

Condemned to watch. Benito has not only internalized acceptance with ink

Condemned to watchBenito has not only internalized acceptance with ink

For the first time ever. Two Swiss referees officiate Champions League matches in the same round

For the first time everTwo Swiss referees officiate Champions League matches in the same round

Surprise in goal. YB opts for Keller instead of von Ballmoos in the top match against Barcelona

Surprise in goalYB opts for Keller instead of von Ballmoos in the top match against Barcelona

Head of Cameroon's association. Six-month ban for former star striker Eto'o

Head of Cameroon's associationSix-month ban for former star striker Eto'o

Frame ahead of CL thriller.

Frame ahead of CL thriller"Of course we know the strengths, but we're going to Barcelona with confidence"

Today's games