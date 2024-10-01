Gregor Kobel with Borussia Dortmund in Champions League action on Tuesday evening. Picture: Keystone

In Tuesday's nine Champions League matches, only Borussia Dortmund - Celtic Glasgow will see two first-round winners meet.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The second matchday of the newly created league phase in the Champions League is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. blue Sport will show you all the matches live

On Tuesday, two winners from the first matchday will meet in only one game: Gregor Kobel's Dortmund will host Celtic Glasgow.

In Leverkusen, meanwhile, there will be a duel with strong Swiss participation: Granit Xhaka and Bayer host Noah Okafor's Milan. The match will also be refereed by Sandro Schärer. Show more

Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel may be glad that the calendar has changed. His first month as number 1 in front of the Swiss goal brought him few laurels. Kobel once conceded four goals with Switzerland (in the 4-1 defeat to Spain) and once even conceded five with Dortmund (in the 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart). In six games in September, Kobel only conceded once - in the Champions League away against Brugge (3-0).

Celtic Glasgow started the Champions League phase with a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava - and won two games in a row in the top European Cup for the first time in 17 years. Prior to the victory over Slovan, Celtic had beaten Shakhtar Donetsk in the play-off.

Arsenal host PSG - Swiss clash in Leverkusen

While Dortmund and Celtic are the only two victorious teams from the opening round to face each other on Tuesday, there are other intriguing fixtures. Arsenal London welcome Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta played for the club from the capital for a year and a half as a teenager. Bayer Leverkusen and Granit Xhaka welcome Noah Okafor's AC Milan, who had no chance against Liverpool in the opening round, three days after their fortunate 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich.

Manchester City will be looking for a win at last - after three successive draws against Inter Milan, Arsenal and Newcastle. The Citizens visit Slovan Bratislava and could equalize a record. Manchester City have gone unbeaten in their last 24 Champions League games, excluding penalties (16 wins, 8 draws). Only Manchester United have managed a longer run in the Champions League. The city rivals once went 25 games without defeat.

