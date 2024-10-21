Caught from an unfavorable camera angle: Noah Katterbach celebrates his goal for HSV. X

HSV player Katterbach celebrates his goal against Magdeburg with a curious celebration. Users on the internet speculate that it was an extreme right-wing gesture. However, the former FC Basel professional explains that the celebration had a completely different background.

Following the furor surrounding an alleged far-right gesture, Noah Katterbach from Hamburger SV has explained himself and reacted with incomprehension to the reactions on social media. "I've already seen that the internet is making a fuss again," Katterbach told the Hamburger Abendblatt and Hamburger Morgenpost newspapers, among others. "I don't even know how you get that idea," said the 23-year-old.

In HSV's 3:1 win against Magdeburg on Sunday, the former FC Basel defender scored a remarkable solo goal to make it 2:0. He dribbled around the visitors' defense, scored and raised his arm horizontally towards the crowd. On some internet platforms, users speculated about the gesture and even saw it as a punishable Hitler salute.

Katterbach contradicts internet speculation

However, Katterbach himself quickly cleared this up. From a different perspective, it is clearly visible how he is forming a pistol with his hands. The HSV professional wanted to imitate Yusuf Dikec, a sports shooter who attracted a lot of attention at the Olympic Games. The latter had made a lasting impression with his casual pose during the competition.

Hitler salute my ass: Katterbach showed the pistol cheer. imago

"It was a spontaneous gesture, I immediately thought of Dikec," said Katterbach, who clearly distanced himself from right-wing extremist values. Dikec's gesture became so popular that it was also imitated by several other sports stars, including pole vault star and world record holder Armand Duplantis.

