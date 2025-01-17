FC Basel tackle the second half of the season just one point behind leaders Lugano. In an interview with blue Sport, FCB coach Fabio Celestini talks about the championship race and calls his players to account.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel have bounced back after a botched last season and are just one point off the top of the Super League table after 18 matchdays.

In an interview with blue Sport, coach Fabio Celestini explains the reasons for the upswing, praises Shaqiri's return and talks about the tight championship race.

Before the restart of the Super League and Sunday's away game at FC Lugano, the FCB coach also makes it clear that his players need to become more consistent and also names names. Show more

FC Basel is back in the race for the Swiss championship title. After a disastrous last season, the Bebbi have made an impressive comeback this season and, after 18 match days, sit second in the table with 30 points - just one point behind first place and FC Lugano.

"We completely changed the dynamic after last year. The team has developed very well - also in the game. We're much more dominant now," says coach Fabio Celestini, explaining the improved performance. This is due not least to the return of Xherdan Shaqiri in August.

"Shaq helps us in everything - also for the euphoria. But the team has shown that we are doing much better this year," said Celestini in an interview with blue Sport. "Shaq with his quality, his experience and his winner mentality can help us - also to educate the youngsters."

Celestini calls for more consistency

Celestini's expectations of his experienced players are high. "Dominik Schmid, Albian Ajeti, Kevin Rüegg, Xherdan Shaqiri, Marwin Hitz - all players with a bit more experience must help us to be more stable and solid." When it comes to consistency, the FCB coach sees room for improvement, especially among his younger players: "Too many players are still not stable."

This includes 24-year-old defender Adrian Barisic, for example. "He needs to be more stable and put in great performances in the second half of the season," Celestini demands. "I expect the team to develop a lot. When you sign for FC Basel, you have to know that you have to fight for something big and beautiful."

FCB's primary goal remains to qualify for the Championship Group. "After that, we'll see," says Celestini, underlining the championship race: "It's so close, the differences are very small. We absolutely have to be more stable."

The acid test right at the start

Celestini rates the competition at the top of the table as strong. "Servette are a very stable team with experience, including in Europe," says the 49-year-old, also singling out Lausanne-Sport and Lucerne. "What Lausanne is doing is incredible, it's the best team in the last 15 games. But Lucerne have also done very well."

Celestini's biggest rival, however, comes from Ticino. "Lugano has 25 players at a very high level, it's the best squad of the first half of the season. At the moment, it's the best team in Switzerland."

For the Bebbi, the first game after the winter break on Sunday is a clash with the current league leaders. "That's top for us. It will be a direct test of whether we're ready. I expect my team to put in a very good performance and show that we want to fight. We are FC Basel - and we have to take responsibility for this jersey."

