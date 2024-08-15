  1. Residential Customers
Vitória Guimarães unchallenged FC Zurich also without a chance in the second leg

Syl Battistuzzi

15.8.2024

Zurich's Lindrit Kamberi in an aerial duel against Vitoria's Ricardo Mangas.
KEYSTONE

FC Zurich's European Cup campaign came to an unspectacular end. After losing 3-0 in the first leg, the Zurich side also lost 2-0 away to Vitoria Guimarães in Portugal.

15.8.2024

FC Zurich travel to the away game against Vitoria Guimarães with a 3-0 deficit. The current Super League leaders would need a sensation in northern Portugal to reach the play-offs against Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar or Bulgarian representative Botev Plovdiv.

The home team made everything clear with two goals in the second half against the harmless Zurich side and easily secured their progress.

Vitoria Guimarães - Zurich 2:0 (0:0)

SR Derevinskyi (UKR). - Goals: 58. Silva 1:0. 70. Arcanjo 2:0.

Zurich: Brecher; Gomez, Kamberi (78. Kryeziu), Katic, Wallner (60. Hodza); Oko-Flex (60. Saboko), Conde, Mathew, Chouiar (78. Di Giusto); Marchesano (69. Gouré), Perea.

