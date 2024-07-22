Ricardo Calafiori is on his way to England. Picture: Imago

Ricardo Calafiori's transfer to Arsenal is about to be finalized and will put a lot of money in FC Basel's coffers. However, FCB are not the only former club looking to profit from the 22-year-old's rapid rise.

FCB are not the only club looking to benefit from the rise of their former defender. AS Roma are now also making claims, citing a sell-on deal that they agreed with FCB in the summer of 2022. Show more

Ricardo Calafiori has enjoyed a steep rise over the past two years. The defender first played a strong season at FC Basel, attracting attention with his consistent performances and was promptly transferred to Serie A side Bologna last summer.

He continued his impressive performances there last year and even made it into Italy's European Championship squad. And because Calafiori was one of the few Italians to make a positive impression at the tournament in Germany, big European clubs are now after the defender.

A windfall with a catch

In recent days, it has become increasingly clear where the exceptional player will be heading. Arsenal seem to be in the running and are apparently prepared to fork out around 50 million euros for the 22-year-old. FC Basel are also rubbing their hands in glee.

The reason for this is the share in the sale that FCB secured a year ago when Calafiori was sold, which is said to amount to around 50 percent. The two clubs are in direct contact and an agreement is apparently in sight. FCB should pocket around 22 million euros. But there is a catch.

AS Roma now also want their share, citing Calafiori's transfer from Roma to FC Basel in the summer of 2022. As reported by the "Gazzetta dello sport ", the Romans acquired a resale stake of 40% for Calafiori, who moved to the Rheinknie for around €2.5 million.

Will the case even end up in court?

As a result, FCB paid the club from the Italian capital just over €1.5 million when Calafiori moved to Bologna for €4 million last summer. While the deal has since been completed for FCB, the Italian top club has a different opinion.

From Roma's point of view, the sale remains in place - even for the upcoming Arsenal transfer. And that is why, according to Italian media reports, the disgruntled Romans are demanding a further 8 million euros from FCB.

As the "Gazzetta" writes, the lawyers of the two clubs are currently analyzing the agreement point by point. Nevertheless, it is possibly inevitable that the case will end up in court. To be continued ...

