  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Schmid speaks plainly What annoys FCB the most? Picking up where they left off

Martin Abgottspon

22.7.2024

FC Basel started the new season with a defeat. Memories of the previous season are already coming flooding back. But there are differences.

22.7.2024

That's how much FC Basel has planned for the new season. The players have prepared meticulously for the first serious match against Lausanne. Business is going on in the background. Various transfers flushed millions into Basel's coffers in the summer.

Defeat at the start. FC Basel is no match for the snotty Lausanne team

Defeat at the startFC Basel is no match for the snotty Lausanne team

And then it took less than two minutes for FCB to fall behind again in the new season. Okou gave Lausanne the lead, but that was not to be the low point of the first half. In the end, Basel went into the dressing room trailing 3-1.

A huge improvement is needed for the next duel

Thanks to double goalscorer Thierno Barry, FCB came close again late in the second half, but it was still not enough for the Baslers to secure a point.

Up-and-coming team outplays champions YB. Quotes on the Sion coup:

Up-and-coming team outplays champions YBQuotes on the Sion coup: "It's fun to watch the teletext today"

Dominik Schmid is therefore visibly annoyed in the subsequent interview. What annoys him the most? "That we're picking up where we left off last season. (...) If we concede three goals in one half here in Lausanne, we shouldn't be surprised if we end up losing."

Even if the Red & Blue team showed an upward trend in the second half, the final result was simply far too little, as Schmid added. "We're still a long way from where we want to be and we still have a lot to improve if we want to get three points against Lugano next week."

Not thinking too much

Coach Fabio Celestini was a little more relaxed about the defeat. Of course, he also wanted to start the new season with a win, but he also has to admit that his team is not yet as proactive as he would like.

"We have to give 120 percent right from the start and not think too much. If you overthink, you have no chance. And that's exactly what we paid the price for today."

More about the Super League

Inter also hot for Nati star. Betis Sevilla present Rodriguez contract - only details to be clarified

Inter also hot for Nati starBetis Sevilla present Rodriguez contract - only details to be clarified

With Romania in the European Championship round of 16. Edward Iordanescu decides not to extend his contract

With Romania in the European Championship round of 16Edward Iordanescu decides not to extend his contract

Lions jubilation and transfer rumors. Nati star Dan Ndoye speaks for the first time since his European Championship show

Lions jubilation and transfer rumorsNati star Dan Ndoye speaks for the first time since his European Championship show

European Cup qualifiers. Tough opponents for Lugano and Servette

European Cup qualifiersTough opponents for Lugano and Servette

AS Roma wants 8 million euros from Basel. FCB are suddenly threatened with a legal dispute over Calafiori

AS Roma wants 8 million euros from BaselFCB are suddenly threatened with a legal dispute over Calafiori