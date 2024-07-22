FC Basel started the new season with a defeat. Memories of the previous season are already coming flooding back. But there are differences.

Martin Abgottspon

That's how much FC Basel has planned for the new season. The players have prepared meticulously for the first serious match against Lausanne. Business is going on in the background. Various transfers flushed millions into Basel's coffers in the summer.

And then it took less than two minutes for FCB to fall behind again in the new season. Okou gave Lausanne the lead, but that was not to be the low point of the first half. In the end, Basel went into the dressing room trailing 3-1.

A huge improvement is needed for the next duel

Thanks to double goalscorer Thierno Barry, FCB came close again late in the second half, but it was still not enough for the Baslers to secure a point.

Dominik Schmid is therefore visibly annoyed in the subsequent interview. What annoys him the most? "That we're picking up where we left off last season. (...) If we concede three goals in one half here in Lausanne, we shouldn't be surprised if we end up losing."

Even if the Red & Blue team showed an upward trend in the second half, the final result was simply far too little, as Schmid added. "We're still a long way from where we want to be and we still have a lot to improve if we want to get three points against Lugano next week."

Not thinking too much

Coach Fabio Celestini was a little more relaxed about the defeat. Of course, he also wanted to start the new season with a win, but he also has to admit that his team is not yet as proactive as he would like.

"We have to give 120 percent right from the start and not think too much. If you overthink, you have no chance. And that's exactly what we paid the price for today."