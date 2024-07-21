FC Sion made an impressive return to the Super League and celebrated their first away win against YB since 1996. The champions, on the other hand, failed to get off to a good start in their mission to defend the title. Comments on the game.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Sion achieve something historic in their first match since returning to the Super League. For the first time since 1996, the Valais team won a league match at champions YB.

In an interview with blue Sport, YB coach Patrick Rahmen and defender Lewin Blum look for the reasons for the surprising defeat.

Christian Constantin, on the other hand, is delighted with the three points and admits: "Today it's fun to watch the teletext." Show more

Patrick Rahmen, YB coach

"Of course we're not satisfied, that's logical. We imagined it would be different. The first half was good, we had a lot of possession in attack and were able to put the pressure on.

The second goal was missing. Then we became a bit passive and were punished with the 1:1. The second half was difficult with one man less and the heat. We tried everything again, but didn't do it cleverly. We should have put more pressure on with one man less. In the end, it's a defeat that hurts.

It was a different game after the red card. With the switching moments - we also have to look at that. We can't stand like that, defend like that. We have to do that differently together."

Lewin Blum, YB

"We get a stupid red card at a time when we wanted to step on the gas and put the pressure on. (...) The red card didn't play into our hands. It's difficult with one man less. That's how we leave the pitch as losers.

When we're in zone 3, i.e. in front of the opponent's goal, we have to play with more compulsion and make better use of our chances. And we lose the ball easily, which means we have to run back 80 meters and get caught on the counterattack. We mustn't lose balls like that, as it gives our opponents a boost. We have to do that better."

Nias Hefti, Sion

"We are over the moon. We were able to carry the euphoria of promotion with us. Of course we had phases in which we had to suffer. We wanted to come out here, enjoy playing football and show what we can do.

I had to do a lot of defensive work. We were mostly able to solve it together, even if it got dangerous from time to time. But that's normal against the champions. (...) We were also able to create situations in which we were able to keep the ball. That was very important so that we could take a deep breath. After that, we were ready to defend again.

Since the start of last season, the club has been consistently calm. That helps us on the pitch when the environment is also calm."

Christian Constantin, Sion president (French)

"The game went well for us at certain moments with the red card, but we still did good things. I saw players who want to adapt to the league and have great potential to play well.

Sometimes you look at the dead rubber and you're unhappy and things don't go your way. But tonight, with a win in Bern, of course it's fun to watch the teletext."